House Dem Blasts Gaetz From House Floor: 'You are Exhausting'
Politics.
House Dem Blasts Gaetz From House Floor: ‘You are Exhausting’

Gaetz backed an amendment to strike down Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives in the Defense Department

Kayla Gallagher
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,. is calling for a House select committee to investigate Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-N.V., on Thursday slammed Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-F.L., calling the GOP lawmaker "exhausting" during a heated debate on the annual defense bill.

Horsford made the comments during a speech on the House floor over amendments to the bill that would remove the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives from the U.S. Department of Defense.

"Just this week, the sponsor of this amendment called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the military a, quote, 'failed experiment.' He has called it 'cancerous,' " Horsford said. "Just this week a senator from Alabama stated that it was his opinion that White nationalists are not necessarily racist and refused to denounce white nationalists serving in the military."

The Nevada representative also pointed to earlier comments made on the floor during debate: “just an hour ago, on this very floor, one of the members on the other side of this body said his amendment, quote, ‘had nothing to do whether colored people or Black people can serve.' "

Horsford then turned his attention to Gaetz.

“What are you so afraid of? Why do you keep bringing these divisive issues to the body of this floor? You are out of order! You are exhausting, Mr. Gaetz,” Horsford shouted across-the-aisle at Gaetz.

Horsford time was cut short after the outburst.

In response, Gaetz made a point of order arguing that Horsford's comments did not address the speaker.

“The gentleman has an obligation to address the chair, not other members. He did not do that, he was out of order, violating the decorum of the House,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz added, “Mr. Speaker, the childish antics that we just observed indicate that we’ve got a lot of work to do, both in this House and the military, not to have radical racial ideology governing our discourse and governing the policy choices that we make in these bills.”

During the heated hours-long debate, Gaetz, who backed the amendment to strike down DEI, said that the amendment would take a "meat clever" to DEI, which would be a "great thing for our military." Gaetz said that the amendment is needed because some strange people have been hired for government positions and the "wokeification of our military" should be stopped.

The amendment ultimately failed by a 210-221 vote.

