House COVID Panel Opens Probe Into Vaccine Mandates

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, on Tuesday announced a new probe into Covid-19 vaccine mandates, accusing the Biden Administration of abuse of power and disregard for individual freedoms.

Wenstrup, the chairman of the Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, wrote letters to the Department of Defense, Department of Labor, Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

He is demanding access to documents, communications and guidance between the agencies and the White House that led to the mandates, as well as information on all employment that was terminated as a result.

The press release makes it clear that the probe is accusing the current administration of forcing Americans to "choose between their employment and medical freedom."

" [...] the federal government’s egregious interference in the sacred doctor-patient relationship will undoubtedly have long lasting ramifications," the statement reads, "The Select Subcommittee is committed to conducting a through investigation of any wrongdoing by government officials and seeks to deliver answers about COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the American people."

The mandates are also called "coercive policies prior to forcing a novel vaccine — that did not stop the spread or transmission of the virus — on millions of Americans."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Vaccination remains the safest strategy for avoiding hospitalizations, long-term health outcomes, and death." A study between faculty of the Yale School of Public Health, New York University and University of Maryland School of Medicine show that millions of hospitalizations and deaths were prevented because of the country's vaccination programs.