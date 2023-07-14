House Conservatives to Sen. Tuberville: We’ve Got Your Back
House Freedom Caucus members are game to help Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama block the Pentagon's 'woke, unbelievable crazy agenda' on abortion access
The right flank of the House Republican party is boosting efforts by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., to block military nominations in protest over the Pentagon's policy of ensuring abortion access for service members.
The Alabama senator has been holding up defense nominations, even among the highest ranks, to pressure the Pentagon to rescind its abortion policy.
House Freedom Caucus members said their successful push to pass an amendment to do so provides Tuberville with reinforcement in his effort.
“Now he’s got back up here in the House,” Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, who offered the amendment, said Friday morning.
“I hope other senators would join him in holding up the woke, unbelievable crazy agenda that this Biden administration has,” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., added.
The controversial abortion amendment narrowly passed the House on Thursday 221-213.
