House Conservatives to Sen. Tuberville: We’ve Got Your Back

House Freedom Caucus members are game to help Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama block the Pentagon's 'woke, unbelievable crazy agenda' on abortion access

Lindsey McPherson
The right flank of the House Republican party is boosting efforts by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., to block military nominations in protest over the Pentagon's policy of ensuring abortion access for service members.

The Alabama senator has been holding up defense nominations, even among the highest ranks, to pressure the Pentagon to rescind its abortion policy.

House Freedom Caucus members said their successful push to pass an amendment to do so provides Tuberville with reinforcement in his effort.

“Now he’s got back up here in the House,” Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, who offered the amendment, said Friday morning.

“I hope other senators would join him in holding up the woke, unbelievable crazy agenda that this Biden administration has,” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., added.

The controversial abortion amendment narrowly passed the House on Thursday 221-213.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) appears during a hearing to examine United States Special Operations Command and United States Cyber Command in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images
