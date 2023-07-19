House Budget Committee Chair Promises Budget Before Fiscal Year Ends - The Messenger
House Budget Committee Chair Promises Budget Before Fiscal Year Ends

House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington called the budget 'responsible' and 'a path to health'

Alec Dent
Chair of the House Budget Committee Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) speaks a news conference after a budget briefing at the U.S. Capitol March 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The chair of the House Budget Committee said the committee's budget plan will be released before the end of the fiscal year on September 30 according to a report Wednesday.

“I will not let a fiscal year go by without having our budget that our committee has worked hard on, and that we have worked with every member, every faction, every caucus of our conference, to get to a good place,” Chair Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said according to The Hill

Arrington called the budget “responsible” and a “path to health,” but was not able to provide details of the plan, saying that further information would be released “when we’re ready to put it on the committee table for discussion and debate and markup.”

His comments seemed to indicate that there is not currently consensus over the budget in the Republican caucus, stating that his committee has been “working with the broader conference to get close to 218 [votes].”  Getting a simple majority in the House of Representatives requires 218 votes, and Republicans currently hold 222.

