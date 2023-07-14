House Barely Passes Defense Bill Stuffed With GOP Partisan Provisions

The House on Friday narrowly passed its version of the annual defense authorization bill, with more Republicans and fewer Democrats supporting it than in previous years after conservatives hijacked the legislation.

House Republicans amended the bill to block the military from funding abortion-related leave and travel costs and transgender health coverage, which led most Democrats to oppose a measure that typically earns broad bipartisan support.

The final vote was 219-210, with only four Democrats crossing the aisle to join all but four Republicans in support.

The Democrats who voted yes were Reps. Donald Davis of North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico.

The Republicans who voted no were Reps. Andy Biggs and Eli Crane of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-PA) looks to members of the caucus following a press conference on the House version of annual defense bill. His caucus celebrated conservative policy wins in the bill.

The Armed Services Committee last month reported out the bill, which includes a 5.2% pay raise for service members, on a 58-1 vote — illustrating the explosiveness of the partisan amendments adopted on the floor.

But those amendments also limited the Republican defections in the end, with conservatives touting the effort as their most significant wins ever on the typically bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act.

“When we use the leverage the American people have given us we can deliver on the conservative promises we all got here on,” Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said. “This is the most conservative NDAA that I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.”

Conservatives are hoping that having their favored policies in the House-passed bill will help them secure some in a final negotiated product with the Senate.

“We are not going to relent. We’re not going to back down,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., said. “We’lll see what they come up with, and we’ll work in good faith to make it better if they muck it up.”

The Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a procedural motion that if adopted will allow the chamber to begin debate on its version of the defense authorization bill. Senate Democratic leaders will need to cut a deal with Republicans on amendment votes to keep senators from holding up the process.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after Senate passage of its version the two chambers will form a conference committee to resolve their differences. In that process, he said, House Republicans will continue their push to keep social policies out of the military.

The House bill authorizes $886 billion in spending on defense programs for the coming fiscal year. The actual funding will come in the defense appropriations bill, which the chamber may consider later this month.

The measure includes numerous provisions designed to bolster U.S. national security and direct the Pentagon to do more to counter aggression from adversaries like Russia and China. For example, one provision would require accelerated deployment of advanced radars to track high-altitude balloons after the Chinese used such devices to try to spy on American military installations.

In addition to standard defense-related policies, Republicans loaded up the bill with culture war provisions, like ones blocking the military from teaching critical race theory, holding drag shows and engaging in various diversity initiatives.

But one policy change conservatives celebrated the most was the inclusion of an amendment to block a Pentagon policy that provides paid leave and reimburses transportation costs for service members seeking abortion services. It passed on a 221-213 vote Thursday.

“Taxpayer money is provided to the DOD and intended to provide for our national defense and our national security,” Rep. Ronnie Jackson, R-Texas, who offered the amendment, said. “It is not to promote and support the Biden administration's radical, immoral pro-abortion agenda. And yesterday we stopped that.”

Democrats said that amendment, among others, changed the bill so significantly they couldn’t support it.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called the final version of the bill “hyper-partisan” and criticized Republicans for catering to their “extreme right wing.” He accurately predicted most members of his caucus would vote against the bill.

“It doesn't lift up the national security of the American people,” he said. “It undermines it in a poisonous and cancerous way.”

Still, there were a few bipartisan wins. A majority of Republicans and Democrats banded together to defeat amendments that would have blocked additional U.S. aid to Ukraine, including one Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.,. offered to strip an authorization for $300 million in funding.

And a bipartisan majority rejected an amendment Greene proposed to stop President Joe Biden from sending controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine.

GOP leaders twisted arms and stroked egos behind the scenes to get enough votes for final passage. It took a special promise from McCarthy to secure Greene's vote.

After vowing to oppose the bill if it did not include her amendments, Greene voted yes because the speaker promised her a plum seat on the eventual House-Senate conference committee that will meet to produce a final piece of legislation to send to the White House to be signed into law.

"I'm very excited to be able to do that," Greene said, noting she will get to "be a voice in the room" to advocate for removing financial aid to Ukraine and keeping the House amendments blocking abortion and transgender policies.

McCarthy said he asked Greene to be a member of the defense authorization conference committee because "she has a number of issues she cares about on the subject."