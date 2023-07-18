House Aviation Bill Appears Cleared for Bipartisan Landing

House Republicans seem to have diffused the most contentious issues that could have derailed passage of a federal aviation safety and innovation bill this week.

The top Democrat on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which unanimously approved the bill last month, told The Messenger the bill should retain Democratic support even after the House processes amendments.

“If you're a Democrat, there's a lot of ice cream in here to eat,” Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., said. “But we had to eat a few more brussels sprouts than the other side because we are in the minority – but not many.”

Republicans have fewer controversial amendments to the aviation bill than on last week's defense bill, which lost most of its Democratic support after it was loaded with conservative amendments to block the military from providing abortion and transgender health care services.

This week on the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill, a proposal to block the promotion of LGBTQ policies is not getting a vote.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who offered the amendment, told The Messenger she has informed GOP leaders she is a “no right now” on the FAA bill. But with Democrats still on board, Republican leaders can afford to allow some of their own members to vote against the legislation.

Greene still is getting a vote on her proposal to require airlines to reinstate pilots who lost their jobs because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers who wanted to stop the bill from raising the retirement age for pilots from 65 to 67 was also denied a vote on that amendment.

“I'm very disappointed. I'm still weighing what I will do on the final FAA reauthorization,” Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., the lead Democratic sponsor, told The Messenger.

Raising the retirement age “disrupts our standing in the international community as the regulations will have, I think, a series of implications that will be bad for aviation in this country and then internationally,” he said.

While lawmakers who pushed for the changes are upset, omitting the controversial issues helps ensure a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers will stay on board with the broader bill to reauthorize the FAA for five years. The current authorization expires at the end of September.

The House is set to begin debate on the bill Wednesday and has 104 amendments to process before final passage on Thursday.

While some conservative proposals to ban diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and strike climate provisions are among those getting votes, Democrats also got some of the amendments they wanted. Those relate to passenger protections and community concerns about aircraft noise.

Larsen said “overall” he is happy with the decisions made on amendments, which were more balanced among both parties than those approved for consideration on the defense authorization bill last week.

Plus the base bill includes provisions protecting transportation workers and flight attendants that are important to labor groups, a big Democratic constituency, he said.

DCA Direct Flights

One big wild card that remains is whether the House will approve an amendment to add more direct flights to and from Reagan National Airport. The issue is not expected to upset bipartisan support for the bill but has split lawmakers from different regions of the country.

Lawmakers in both parties wanted to increase the number of exemptions available to the so-called perimeter rule that limits non-stop flights in and out of DCA to 1,250 miles. But there’s also a bipartisan coalition opposed to adding new flights to the already busy airport.

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, had been leading a bipartisan group of lawmakers championing a proposal from Delta Air Lines to create 28 new slots for flights in and out of National. But he embraced a compromise this week that would add seven daily roundtrips, one each for the seven main airlines serving DCA.

Creating more direct flights in and out of DCA “will increase access to the constituents while working to decrease costs,” Owens said.

He and other supporters argue the DCA perimeter rule – the only one left in the country – makes it more expensive for Americans to fly to their capital city.

“This is a great place to visit and we ought to be encouraging people to be here and to come here and to visit,” Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said.

Owens said he feels confident the amendment will pass, and Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, another proponent said reducing the exemptions down to seven slots hopefully will draw more support.



Still, bipartisan opposition remains.

“They are courting disaster. It is a safety issue,” Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said. “Don't take my word for it, the FAA says that. It's already one of the most crowded runways in America. There is no ability to add capacity. It already has some of the biggest delays, longest delays in America. You add seven more and you're only compounding that problem.”

“Why?” he added. “All for the convenience of some members of Congress who don't want to have to go to Dulles to go home. It's absolutely without merit.”

Connolly hopes the amendment is defeated but said if it is added to the bill he would “probably” have to vote no on final passage.

The opposition to the proposal extends beyond the Virginia delegation, which has been accused of trying to protect Dulles from competition.

Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., tweeted that he won’t support the FAA bill if it “wrongly picks winners and losers,” arguing the DCA exemptions would adversely impact the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and other small airports.

“We cannot allow Congress to penalize airports that have operated under the existing rules for decades by abruptly changing the status quo for the benefit of a select few,” he said.