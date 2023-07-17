What to Watch as House Conservatives Eye Aviation Bill

Culture-war issues — again — threaten to overshadow otherwise bipartisan policy legislation in the House of Representatives this week.

Seeking fodder for their base, ultra conservatives hope to include social identity issues as part of debate over a House bill to modernize and streamline air travel.

If approved for floor votes, their attempts risk a repeat scenario of the defense bill debate from last week, when the House narrowly passed a measure loaded with amendments to ban abortion and transgender health care for military personnel, which led to a hemorrhaging of Democratic support.



Like that bill, the one coming to the House floor this week to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration, passed the committee with broad bipartisan support. It was approved by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee unanimously last month, 63-0.

Here are the main issues issues to watch:

Culture Wars

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wants to prohibit the FAA from promoting any and all LGBTQ policies. She and Reps. Mary Miller, R-Ill., August Pfluger, R-Texas, Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., and Bob Good, R-Va., want to ban diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to meet Monday to decide whether those and other amendments get floor votes.



Greene also wants to require airlines to reinstate pilots who lost their jobs because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Conservative amendments also target the environment. If Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., has his way, climate change cannot be considered as a potential factor in a study on turbulence.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., is proposing to remove other climate-related provisions. He and Good also want to block FAA telework.

While Republicans did not offer any abortion-related amendments, Democrats have a few that are unlikely to get votes.

Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, wants to prohibit prosecution of passengers and carriers who travel over state lines for abortions or gender-affirming services. And Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., is proposing that the Transportation Department cover abortion in its health plans and create a program to aid individuals who have to fly out of state to get an abortion.

Outside of thorny social issues, Miller is trying to get Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s flight records for the past three years. Republicans have scrutinized Buttigieg’s use of tax-payer funded private jets, although he said he only does so when it’s cheaper or more efficient than flying commercial.

DCA Flights

One matter in the aviation bill bridges partisan divides: a debate over adding more direct flights to and from Reagan National Airport. At the heart of the dispute are two regulations from the 1960s limiting the number of flights per hour at DCA and the distance those flights can travel.

The so-called perimeter rule limits non-stop flights in and out of DCA to 1,250 miles. Congress has approved some exemptions to this rule and added flight slots over the years; and now, some lawmakers want more.

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, wants to create 28 new slots for flights both in and outside the perimeter.

Delta Air Lines is leading a lobbying campaign for this change, and most of the dozen lawmakers backing Owens’ proposal represent areas where the carrier has hubs.

Other lawmakers also have ideas about how to expand the perimeter exemptions, while some members are proposing restrictions to them to ensure new slots will not decrease competition or strain capacity.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters Friday he thinks lawmakers can find common ground.

DCA “is a heavily used runway but only at three certain times during the day,” he said. “So you got to focus on when you bring the other ones in.”

Passenger Protections

Greene's amendments are unlike other proposed measures that seek to protect passengers in a post-pandemic age of perpetual flight delays and cancellations.

The base bill seeks to improve passenger experiences on flights, including an effort to widen seats and streamline family seating policies. And it requires airlines stipulate compensation policies for flight delays, diversions and cancellations and develop “operational resiliency” strategies to limit such disruptions.

Some proposed amendments look to build on those passenger experience provisions.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., wants airlines to pay for hotel, transportation and meal costs for passengers whose flights are delayed by three hours or more. The underlying bill establishes similar reimbursement policies, but Jayapal’s amendment goes further.

Jayapal also wants to establish a cabin temperature minimum of 60 degrees and maximum of 80 degrees.

All airline carriers would have to provide complimentary drinking water on flights over an hour under a proposal from Brown.

Pilot Training

In an effort to address a shortage of FAA-certified pilots, the bill would raise the retirement age for pilots from 65 to 67 and allow an additional 150 hours of flight simulator training to count toward the 1,500 required hours of flight time experience.

The pilots’ union opposes these changes. “Now is not the time to lower safety standards or arbitrarily change the retirement age for highly skilled aviators,” Capt. Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, said, in a statement earlier this month.

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., and 40 other lawmakers want to remove the retirement age increase.

And New York Reps. Nick Langworthy, Claudia Tenney – both Republicans – and Brian Higgins, a Democrat, propose getting rid of the additional fight simulator hours.

Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Ca., would go in the opposite direction with an amendment to allow up to 400 additional flight simulator training hours.