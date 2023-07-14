Honolulu to Become First US City to Require Bars to Carry Narcan

The Honolulu City Council passed a bill requiring bars, nightclubs and other establishments that serve alcohol to keep naloxone, known by its brand name as Narcan, on hand in case of an opioid overdose at the location.

Honolulu is the first city in the United States to pass such a rule.

The unanimous vote in approval of Bill 28 on Wednesday comes less than a month after a mass overdose in Waikiki killed two and sent three to the hospital, according to a report from Honolulu Civil Beat.

The measure was introduced by Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

“We can’t keep letting this happen,” Dos Santos-Tam said in a news release, per Honolulu Civil Beat.

Any establishments with liquor licenses will be required to keep naloxone on the premises and train staff on how to administer it. Businesses found in violation of the law could be fined up to $200.

Narcan is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, and the council identified bars and other places with alcohol as “high-risk locations” for overdoses due to the chance of an overdose increasing when drugs are mixed with alcohol.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi pledged to sign the bill into law.

“We have witnessed a staggering rise in overdose deaths, and the profound strain it has put on our healthcare system and our first responders has been especially taxing. We cannot stand idly by while this crisis continues to endanger our residents,” he said in a statement.

There were 59 overdose death recorded in Hawaii from August 2017 to August 2018, according to the state’s health department. In 2020 that number jumped to 274. Nationally, the rate of overdose deaths has been on the rise as well. There were 47,600 overdose deaths across the country due to opioids in 2019, and that figure climbed to 80,411 in 2021, according to the National Institutes of Health.