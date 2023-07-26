Holocaust Survivor Calls for Fox News Apology Over Gutfeld Viral Remarks on Jews Escaping Nazi Death By Being ‘Useful’

Holocaust survivor Michael Bornstein joined CNN on Tuesday to call for an apology from Fox News over controversial comments from host Greg Gutfeld.

During a recent discussion on school curriculum in Florida that teaches slaves "developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit," Gutfeld made a similar comment about Nazi Germany.

"You had to be useful. Utility. Utility kept you alive," he said of Jews who survived through Nazi concentration camps.

Florida's curriculum has come under fire and earned condemnations from the left, including Vice President Kamala Harris who called it an attempt to "gaslight" history.

The statement was condemned by the Auschwitz Museum this week, and Bornstein, who has written a book about his experiences, told CNN he was "disgusted" by Gutfeld's remarks.

"I’m disgusted, basically. My father was an accountant and he had basically negotiating skills. He and my brother were gassed in Auschwitz. My mother knew how to pack— learned how to pack bullets that killed Jewish people," Bornstein said. "There were over 6 million people killed in the Holocaust, over a million people killed in Auschwitz, and there’s no silver lining to killing 6 million people, or talking about slaves and the benefits of slaves and learning what they were doing."

Greg Gutfeld attends Fox News' "The Five" at Fox News Studios in New York City John Lamparski/Getty Images

He called for an apology from Fox News.

"Fox News should apologize, the host should apologize, and there’s no room for this fake news on television," he said.

The Auschwitz Museum released a statement on Gutfeld's remarks, acknowledging there was some basis to what Gutfeld was saying, but it was a point that was oversimplified.

"While it is true that some Jews may have used their skills or usefulness to increase their chances of survival during the Holocaust, it is essential to contextualize this statement properly and understand that it does not represent the complex history of the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany," they said.