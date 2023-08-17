Hollywood Actors Strike Casts Spotlight on Michigan Senate Race

The Hollywood writers and actors' strike surpassed 100 days on Wednesday. Contract talks have stalled, while writers and actors have taken to the streets, picketing and arguing that their demands still need to be met.

One striking actor, however, is seeking success in another field: Hill Harper, best known for his roles in CSI:NY, Limitless, and The Good Doctor, is running for Senate in his home state of Michigan.

“I will be the only U.S. senator who is a current dues-paying, card-carrying union member,” Harper told the Detroit News when he launched his campaign. He is a member of SAG-AFTRA, the union representing a majority of Hollywood actors.

Harper’s chief primary opponent has ties to the opposite side of the picket line. Harper is seeking the seat being vacated by the retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, but he is the underdog in the Democratic primary. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who flipped a Republican-held district in 2018 and won reelection twice in one of the most competitive and expensive districts in the country, is the heavy favorite. She has earned endorsements from outside groups like EMILYs List, End Citizens United, and Giffords PAC.

According to an analysis by The Messenger, Slotkin received more than $35,000 from executives of the studios battling the actors’ unions. She received more than $26,000 in contributions from Disney executives, $2,500 from a Sony Pictures film executive, and $2,250 from an executive vice president for Paramount Pictures.

“If elected, Hill Harper would be the only active union member in the U.S. Senate. That’s a badly needed perspective during a moment when labor rights are under attack across the country, including in the entertainment industry,” said Karthik Ganapathy, a spokesperson for the Harper campaign.

Slotkin raised $15,400 from Joshua Saltman, an associate general counsel on Disney’s media and entertainment teams since 2018, including $5,000 for her Senate bid this year. Disney CEO Bob Iger gave Slotkin $1,000 for her last House campaign in 2021.

She also got a $1,000 donation this year from Karen Hermelin, Executive Vice President for Research & Strategy at Paramount Pictures. She has contributed $2,250 total to Slotkin through her campaigns.

Michael Spiegelman, Vice President, Content & Business Product Innovation at Netflix, also donated $2,500 to the Slotkin campaign this year.

To be clear, Slotkin is a goliath fundraiser. She has already raised nearly $6 million for her Senate bid, and she has raised over $26.5 million across three House campaigns, making her one of the most well-funded candidates in the country. But some donations she took from Hollywood executives could become a point of contrast in her primary contest, particularly given the increasingly heated rhetoric echoing from the West Coast.

Two unions — SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild Alliance (WGA) — are battling studios including Disney, Netflix, Amazon, Paramount, Sony, NBCUniversal, and Apple, among others.

“Over two-thirds of SAG-AFTRA members make less than the $26,500 threshold to quality for health insurance,” Harper posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on August 10th. “Studio executives are robbing actors and writers to pad their profits!”

However, it’s not as if Slotkin is lacking union support. On Tuesday, she picked up her 16th union endorsement when the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters & Millwrights. Harper has yet to be endorsed by any unions.

“Elissa is the pro-labor candidate in this race: she represents one of the most unionized districts in the country and has supported workers demanding better wages and benefits at every turn,” said Austin Cook, a spokesperson for the Slotkin campaign. He noted how she walked the picket line with striking Michigan auto workers in 2019 and said she supports the striking actors and writers in the entertainment industry.

With the campaign still developing, there hasn’t been much public polling available. But a recent Emerson College poll of the Democratic primary, taken August 1-2 among 551 Democratic primary voters, found Slotkin led Harper, 34%-8%. Twenty-five percent said they were undecided while 22% responded that they’d support “someone else.” The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1%.

No major Republican candidates have filed to run in Michigan yet, and the party hasn’t won a Senate race in the state since 1994. Former Rep. Mike Rogers is said to be considering a bid, as is former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and New York Shock Exchange vice chair John Tuttle.