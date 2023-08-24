Hit Song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Turns into ‘Bidenomics’ Attack at GOP Debate - The Messenger
Politics.
Hit Song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Turns into ‘Bidenomics’ Attack at GOP Debate

The lyrics speak to 'alienation' and 'deep frustration,' said Florida governor Ron DeSantis

Published |Updated
Khaya Himmelman
DeSantis’ campaign has struggled to reboot itselfPhoto by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used the hit song “Rich Man North of Richmond” by Oliver Anthony to explain what he said was “alienation, of deep frustration with the state of government and this country” at Wednesday's GOP presidential debate.

Co-moderator Martha MacCallum of Fox News asked DeSantis why the song has struck a nerve in the United States. 

“Our country is in decline, this decline is not inevitable, it's a choice," he said. We need to send Joe Biden back to his basement and reverse American decline.”

"We cannot succeed as a country if you are working hard and you can’t afford groceries, a car, a new home, while Hunter Biden can make hundred of thousands of dollars on lousy paintings," he added.

