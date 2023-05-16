The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘His Own Man’: Pence Allies Launch Super PAC Ahead of Presidential Decision

    The former vice president could announce his presidential campaign before the end of June.

    Alec Dent
    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Supporters of Mike Pence are launching a Super PAC on Tuesday to support the former vice president’s 2024 presidential campaign, according to reports.

    The Associated Press reported that the PAC will be called "Committed to America," and will be chaired by Republican consultant and former Bob Dole 1996 presidential campaign manager Scott Reed.

    Other figures known to be involved with the PAC include former Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Tx., and Bobby Sparrow, manager of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's 2022 reelection campaign. Former communications director for Larry Hogan Mike Ricci also is joining the team.

    “People know Mike Pence, they just don’t know him well,” Reed told the Associated Press. “This campaign is going to reintroduce Mike Pence to the country as his own man, not as vice president, but as a true economic, social and national security conservative — a Reagan conservative.”

    The Washington Post reported that Committed to America has been “blessed by Pence’s top aides.”

    Pence has yet to announce his candidacy for president, but in an interview with CBS, he said that he plans to announce his run for president “well before late June.”

    Poll averages show Pence running around 15 points behind Ron DeSantis and around 45 points behind Donald Trump.

