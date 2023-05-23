Hillary Clinton: Voters Have ‘Every Right’ To Consider President Biden’s Age
Clinton added that she thinks Biden can win a second term in the White House.
Hillary Clinton said voters have “every right to consider” President Biden’s age ahead of his reelection bid, but said she thinks he can win a second term in the White House.
“His age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it,” Clinton said in an interview with the Financial Times on Monday. “I think he is determined to run, he has a good record… he doesn’t get the credit yet for what he deserves.”
The comments from Clinton, who was the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, come as Republicans have highlighted the 80-year-old president’s age as a main issue ahead of the 2024 election. Clinton said age is a concern for everyone, and that she expects Biden to win reelection next year.
“I hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he can be reelected,” Clinton said. “And I think that’s what we should all hope for.”
Biden officially launched his reelection bid last month after months of speculation. Former President Donald Trump, who is 76 years old, is currently the leading candidate vying for the Republican nomination.
