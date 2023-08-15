Hillary Clinton on Trump Indictments: ‘I Don’t Feel Any Satisfaction, I Feel Great Profound Sadness’
The former secretary of state calls Trump's indictments a 'terrible moment for the country'
Hillary Clinton appeared on MSNBC Monday night moments after a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury returned 10 indictments related to Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
Asked by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow if she felt "satisfaction" or vindication seeing her former 2016 rival facing his mounting legal woes, Clinton argued the only satisfaction in the process is that the "system is working."
"I don't feel any satisfaction, I feel great profound sadness," she said.
Clinton accused Trump of trying to "defraud" and "intimidate" the nation with his 2020 election conspiracy theories, calling him guilty of "terribly important crimes."
The former secretary of state added, however, that she views the current moment as "terrible" for the country seeing a former president indicted repeatedly.
"This is a terrible moment for our country," she said.
Clinton added she hopes Trump's indictments will end with "accountability" for a Republican Party still behind him.
"We'll also have accountability for a political party that has just thrown in with all the lies," she said.
Trump has described his expected Georgia indictment as politically motivated, similar to his attacks on his previous indictments, blasting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis numerous times on Truth Social.
He's denied tampering with the election and described a controversial phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him thousands of votes after the 2020 election as "perfect."
