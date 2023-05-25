Hillary Clinton Endorses California Lieutenant Governor in 2026 Governor’s Race

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is wading into an election that is over three years away, backing California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis in her bid to be California’s next governor.

Current California Gov. Gavin Newsom is term-limited and cannot run for reelection in 2026. The forthcoming opening in the deep blue state has set off a scramble among California Democrats with Kounalakis and others announcing campaigns years in advance.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks during a panel at the Vital Voices Global Festival on May 05, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Betty Yee, the state’s former Controller, has said she intends to run and other Democrats are keeping an eye on the race.

If Kounalakis or Yee win in 2026, they would be the state’s first female governor.

“Eleni has proven to be a fierce leader,” Clinton said in a release from the campaign. “That’s the California way, and in 2026, that will be the Eleni Kounalakis way.”

Clinton said she was "proud" to back Kounalakis "in her race to break California’s glass ceiling."

"Eleni’s story is the story of the American Dream, the daughter of an immigrant who came to America with nothing, built a successful family business, and in one generation she is proudly serving as Lt. Governor of the most populous state in the nation," Clinton said.

Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis speaks onstage during EMILYs List's 2023 Pre-Oscars Breakfast at The Beverly Hilton on March 07, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

The Los Angeles Times was first to report the Clinton endorsement.

Kounalakis tweeted that she was “Honored to have the support of two of our country's toughest glass-ceiling breakers," linking Clinton's endorsement with the backing she has received from former California Sen. Barbara Boxer. She added that both have “inspired millions of women like me to stand up, run for office and fight for a better, brighter future for all.”

Endorsements this early in a cycle are primarily aimed at power brokers and top donors in California, many of whom could be moved by Kounalakis winning the backing of someone like Clinton. Few voters are paying attention to a race this far in advance, especially considering there is a presidential election before Kounalakis will run for governor.

Kounalakis has deep ties to the former secretary of state and the Clinton family.

Her father was a major donor to former President Bill Clinton and Eleni Kounalakis has been close with Hillary Clinton for years. She helped raise money for Clinton’s 2008 presidential bid, became United States Ambassador to Hungary in 2010 while Clinton was secretary of state, and was also a major fundraiser for Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.