‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Blasts GOP for Silence on Trump Truth Social Posts: ‘He’s Gone Full Mobster’

The former president said he's 'coming after' anyone who comes after him, leading to a protective order request from special counsel Jack Smith

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
JWPlayer

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough on Monday blasted Republicans for their silence on former President Donald Trump's enraged Truth Social posts following his arraignment in Washington, D.C., last week.

As the former president is dealing with his third indictment charging him with multiple counts of criminal conspiracy, he's blasted special counsel Jack Smith and U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan repeatedly on his social media platform.

On Monday's "Morning Joe" broadcast on MSNBC, Scarborough took particular issue with an all-caps post in which Trump said he's "coming after you" if you "go after" him.

Joe Scarborough
Joe Scarborough speaking at Global Citizen NOW Summit in New York CityNoam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Read More

"He’s gone full mobster here. And yet, no criticism from Republicans in the House, Republicans in the Senate, very little from the Republicans on the campaign trail. Let me say it again, he has threatened a federal prosecutor, and it seems the only thing Republicans know how to do is fall more meekly in line with him, like Lindsey Graham this past week," Scarborough said. "Just fall in line behind a guy who is behaving like a mobster and threatening a federal prosecutor."

Trump's team has defended his Truth Social comments, but Smith has sought a protective order to limit the former president's public statements in light of his seemingly threatening posts.

In other posts over the weekend, Trump called for a "federal takeover" of Washington, D.C., while calling for a change of venue for his trial.

He also called for Chutkan, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, to be recused from his case as it's impossible to get a "fair" trial.

