Here’s Why Only Three of the 16 Fake Trump Electors Were Charged in Georgia

Donald Trump will have plenty of company at the defense table in Georgia, but there are some notable omissions in Fani Willis’ mammoth 97-page, 41-count and 19-defendant indictment.

In particular, the Fulton County district attorney criminally charged only three of the so-called fake Trump electors: Cathy Latham, the former head of the Republican party in rural Coffee County; David Shafer, an ex-state senator and former chair of the state GOP; and Shawn Still, a state senator.

That amounts to fewer than a quarter of all 16 of those in Georgia who falsely claimed in early 2021 that they were legitimate electors, a state that Joe Biden won handily on his way to the White House.

Fake Trump electors The Messenger; CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images; Julie Bennett/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Georgia indictment provides a microcosm for analyzing how the broader scheme played out nationally in Wisconsin, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, a state where the presidential electors scheme has also led to criminal charges.

Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith also made the electors plot a pivot point of his indictment against Trump individually in Washington, D.C., where the conservative attorney who conceptualized it, John Eastman, is thinly veiled as the former president’s co-conspirator. Smith so far has declined to charge Eastman criminally, potentially hoping to streamline the case for a speedy trial next January.

John Eastman, chairman of the National Organization for Marriage, testifies during a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee June 4, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

‘Immunity Offer’

First, it’s helpful to define the terms: Prosecutors refer to the would-be electors as “fraudulent,” alleging that they committed a crime. Their attorneys describe them as “nominee” electors, emphasizing their clients’ selection by their local party to serve those roles.

Mainstream news outlets tend to call them “false” or “fake” electors because, setting aside questions of criminal liability, Trump lost the election.

In Georgia, half of the 16 false electors cut immunity deals with prosecutors. Their attorney Kimberly Debrow wrote that the DA’s office approached her clients with those immunity offers this past April.

“After reviewing the actual, written offers of immunity, each of those eight electors accepted their immunity offer,” Debrow wrote in May.

From there, one of the electors, then-GOP State Senator Burt Jones, successfully filed a motion to recuse DA Willis, who attended a fundraiser for his political rival for the position of lieutenant governor in July 2022. (Jones ultimately defeated his Democratic rival Charlie Bailey for the position, which he now holds.) That put the 10-year veteran politician’s case in the hands of the state's Prosecuting Attorneys Council, and its executive director Pete Skandalakis announced on Tuesday that he will appoint a special prosecutor to scrutinize Jones.

Since the DA indicted three fake electors, that leaves four of their peers unaccounted for, who appear not to have been charged with criminal wrongdoing.

To understand why, it’s worth unpacking why prosecutors allege what these fake electors did was illegal — and what their defenses are.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

‘Duly Elected and Qualified’

As federal prosecutors made clear in Washington, D.C., the First Amendment allows Trump and his supporters to make false claims about election fraud.

“The Defendant had a right, like every American, to speak publicly about the election and even to claim, falsely, that there had been outcome-determinative fraud during the election and that he had won,” the federal indictment says of Trump.

Prosecutors say that the fake electors went farther, by falsely certifying that they were legitimate electors in sworn documents.

Their leaders then sent those certifications to courts, state houses and legislatures across the United States, in a fraudulent attempt to give those lies the force of law, according to the Georgia indictment.

“After the false Electoral College votes were cast, members of the enterprise transmitted the votes to the President of the United States Senate, the Archivist of the United States, the Georgia Secretary of State, and the Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia,” it notes.

On Dec. 14, 2020, the same day that Biden’s electors were confirmed, the Republican electors met at the Georgia state capitol to sign a certificate claiming that they were “duly elected and qualified” to act in that role.

Would-be Trump electors claimed on this form that they were "duly elected and qualified," in a document prosecutors say was fraudulent. Archives.gov

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner noted that there’s an “enormous difference in the law” between advocating that Trump should have been awarded Georgia’s electors and falsely claiming in official documents that he was.

“In order to be the actual electors, it’s not just enough that you believe that your side won: You have to have been certified,” Epner told The Messenger. “That’s part of the process, and when you say ‘We are the duly elected electors in the document that they signed, they are saying that the certification took place when it did not.”

‘Tricked’

The sworn document bearing all 16 of their signatures remains accessible in the National Archives, identifying two of the defendants — Shafer and Still — as “chairperson” and “secretary,” respectively, and that’s probably why the DA’s office likely viewed them as the most culpable.

There’s a separate likely reason why prosecutors added Latham, the last fake-elector co-defendant, to their ranks.

Latham also stands accused of participating in a conspiracy to commit election fraud by trying to breach election equipment in Coffee County, where she heads the Republican party. That’s the same conspiracy charged against attorney Sidney Powell, who filed four failed lawsuits seeking to overturn the 2020 election results in four states, including in Georgia.

Sidney Powell speaking during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC on Nov. 19, 2020. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The indictment lists the remaining would-be electors as “unindicted co-conspirators.”

In late 2022, the DA’s office listed all 16 of them as “targets” of her investigation, signaling her potential plans to prosecute them. That never happened, and evidence has since emerged to suggest that some of them could have had viable defenses. For example, Smith’s prosecutors suggested that some were duped.

“Some fraudulent electors were tricked into participating based on the understanding that their votes would be used only if the Defendant succeeded in outcome-determinative lawsuits within their state, which the Defendant never did,” the D.C. indictment states.

‘Attempt to Misuse’

Indeed, attorneys for those false electors in Georgia appeared to suggest last year that Eastman hoodwinked their clients.

In a footnote of a legal brief filed more than one year ago, attorneys Holly Pierson and Kimberly Debrow quoted Eastman’s television interview asserting that the GOP electors were only placeholders pending the outcome of the lawsuits.

"We have historical precedent here, and in each of these states, there is pending litigation challenging the results of the election,” Eastman said on Dec. 16, 2020, on NTD, a TV channel owned by the right-wing Epoch Media Group. “If that litigation proved successful, then the Trump electors, having met and voted, would be able to have those votes certified and be the ones properly counted in the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6."

Vice President Mike Pence hands the West Virginia certification to staff as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., listen during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol on Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, D.C. J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

Quoting this remark, the attorneys noted that then-Vice President Mike Pence ultimately determined that this plan was “unprecedented and unlawful,” but they argued that their clients could not have predicted that.

“As such, none of the nominee electors could have anticipated on December 14, 2020 that there could or would be any attempt to misuse their lawfully cast contingent electoral slate in such a manner, nor did they or could they have participated in the same,” they wrote on July 19, 2022.

If those false electors truly believed their votes were contingent on the outcome of the lawsuits, legal experts believe that could have a potentially viable defense in establishing reasonable doubt on “scienter,” the Latin term for “guilty mind.”

“They have to know that the thing they were saying was untrue, and if they believed that this document that they were signing would only see the light of day once it had become true because their side had won in overturning in the Georgia court, that could be a viable defense,” Epner said.

CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers, who served as a federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, said that the DA’s office may have amassed stronger proof of intent from the false electors they charged.

“There are a lot of people charged and a lot of proof to get in,” Rodgers told The Messenger. “Are you really going to expend your energy getting every single last elector if the proof isn’t readily available? Probably not.”