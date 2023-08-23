The 2024 campaign cycle is in full swing. Candidates have been making their way through early battleground states, from the Iowa State Fair to the town halls of New Hampshire. And tonight, Republican presidential hopefuls will have their first opportunity to square off against one another in person on national television.

The Republican primary debate, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News and the Fox Business Network, will give voters a first glimpse at some of the top contenders together on one stage. However, the leading candidate, former President Donald Trump, will be notably absent, having already taped a one-on-one interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that will pop up online during the same time period.

Only time will tell if his decision to bow out of the formal debate will impact his double-digit polling lead, and whether tonight’s melee in Milwaukee will give anyone else in the field the opportunity to stand out from the pack. Here’s a look at the candidates who met the requirements to take part.

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 8, 2023. Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott Scott Olson/Getty Images (3)

Donald Trump

Who he is: The 77-year-old former president, real estate developer, reality TV star, and media company CEO. He won’t be on the stage physically tonight, but you can bet his presence will be felt throughout.

Why is he running? To return to the White House, complete his unfinished Make America Great Again agenda, even more aggressively drain the Washington “swamp,” and not so coincidentally have the ability to shut down the majority of the current legal proceedings against him.

Who supports him? Roughly 50 percent of the Republican Party based on most national polling

How he could win: At the moment, he’s the overwhelming frontrunner

Achilles heel: A series of historic criminal cases, particularly around his failed effort to overthrow his 2020 election loss, could crater support among Republicans looking for a candidate who can beat Joe Biden in the general election.

Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. SERGIO FLORES / Getty Images

Ron DeSantis

Who he is: The 44-year-old governor of Florida and former congressman.

Why is he running? DeSantis hopes to offer a younger, more competent, less chaotic version of Trump’s MAGA doctrine, with a heavy emphasis on cultural hot buttons such as gender-affirming care, school textbooks and other aspects of what he calls the “woke mind virus.”

Who supports him? He’s running a distant second in most national polls, though there are hints that some Republican voters continue to view him as the best Trump alternative should the former president suffer some unforeseen collapse.

How he could win: Trump’s support craters under the weight of criminal cases and MAGA and right-wing diehards rally behind him

Achilles heel: He struggles with in-person, retail campaigning and has already gone through a series of intra-campaign reboots.

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Vivek Ramaswamy

Who he is: The 38-year-old tech entrepreneur and author from Ohio.

Why is he running? Ramaswamy’s platform also mirrors the standard MAGA playbook emphasis on carving up the federal workforce—he wants to abolish the Education Department, for starters—but with a fresh face and high-tech background. Ramaswamy’s candidacy has been compared to the similarly unorthodox but technocratic effort of Democrat Andrew Yang in 2020.

Who supports him? Recent polls have shown Ramaswamy pushing DeSantis for second place, with particular strength among young voters and voters with postgraduate degrees.

How he could win: Trump would somehow have to end his candidacy and Ramaswamy convinces GOP voters that a fresh and diverse candidate is the best path to beating Joe Biden.

Achilles heel: He’s received very little serious vetting from his opponents or the media and has made a series of controversial statements—such as asking for the “truth” about whether “federal agents” were on the planes that crashed on Sept. 11—that he will have to defend.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announces his run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a campaign event on May 22, 2023, in North Charleston, S.C. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Tim Scott

Who he is: The 57-year-old, South Carolina senator—and the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate.

Why is he running? Scott’s campaign has touted a positive conservative message, including a focus on the idea that America is not a racist country. He grew up in poverty, and says American exceptionalism is how he succeeded.

Who supports him? Although his polling remains lackluster, he has backing from some major Republican donors, including Larry Ellison and Andy Sabin. Scott has yet to have a major breakout moment on the campaign trail, but according to recent reporting from The New York Times, he drew one of the largest crowds at the Iowa State Fair amongst candidates speaking with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

How he could win: Scott’s campaign is spending heavily on ad buys in Iowa and New Hampshire, just last week telling NBC News they had spent $8 million on TV, radio and digital ads to run through November. As NBC pointed out, Scott has an advantage when it comes to his cash on hand — something that is directly paying off in purchasing space on the airwaves. Like most others in the race, Scott has stayed away from criticizing Trump’s legal woes, which could position him as a possible alternative if the former President is eventually forced to drop out.

Achilles heel: Although he is a current sitting senator, Scott lacks large national name recognition. His messaging is largely focused on opportunity and positivity — it’s unclear how that kind of tone will play out with an electorate that favors the ever-combative Trump

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the AIPAC annual meeting in Washington, D.C, on March 25, 2019. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Mike Pence

Who he is: The 64-year-old former vice president to former President Donald Trump (who he is now opposing for the Republican nomination).

Why is he running? While drawing on his MAGA bonafides (yet at the same time opposing Trump), Pence is the most traditional Republican conservative in the race, focusing heavily on lower taxes, his religious faith, his opposition to abortion, and a muscular foreign policy that includes U.S. support for Ukraine. Pence has also increasingly made clear his differences with Trump, particularly his refusal to not certify electoral results on Jan. 6.

Who supports him? Very few GOP voters at the moment according to current polls that find Pence in the low single digits.

How he could win: Trump is somehow knocked out and enough non-MAGA faithful are convinced that Pence is the safe, experienced, deeply conservative choice.

Achilles heel: He’s running against, even if as gently as possible, Donald Trump in a party that the former president absolutely dominates.

Former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers a major policy speech against abortion on April 25, 2023, in Arlington, Va. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Nikki Haley

Who she is: The 51-year-old former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Why is she running? Haley says she is running to bring a new voice to the Republican Party. Notably, she is the only woman — and a woman of color — in a crowded field of predominantly old, white male candidates. She also plays heavily into her foreign policy experience, campaigning as a Republican hawk who supports a large U.S. military, continued allyship with Israel and tough-on-China policies.

Who supports her? Haley has been stuck in the low-single digits in polling since her announcement and even runs third in her native South Carolina, behind Trump and DeSantis.

How she could win: Haley’s path to the presidency remains unclear. She campaigns on traditional Republican values, like a strong military, that appeals to moderate Republican voters, but was part of the Trump administration — so she will have to account for that when trying to win over any anti-Trump voters.

Achilles heel: Low name recognition, low polling.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on June 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Chris Christie

Who he is: The 60-year-old former New Jersey governor who previously ran against Trump in 2016.

Why is he running? He is running against Trump and — sometimes it seems — only Trump. Christie maintains that he is the candidate who will speak his mind and tell the truth. He criticizes “narcissistic” and “incompetent” leaders, and has repeatedly called out the former president for his ongoing legal challenges, as well as his decision to not attend the first Republican debate.

Who supports him? More than anyone else in the GOP field, Christie is betting that Trump implodes and that there are enough anti-Trumpers or post-Trumpers who need a candidate to coalesce around. His one sign of momentum in the polls has been recent signs of life in New Hampshire, where a recent poll found him running second.

How he could win: Christie has name recognition, and if his plan to get the Republican base to turn on Trump works — he could find a way in.

Achilles heel: Although Christie’s current campaign largely focuses on criticizing Trump, Christie used to be a staunch Trump supporter. He also has a few controversial skeletons in his closet from his time as New Jersey governor.

Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Doug Burgum

Who he is: The 67-year-old governor of North Dakota.

Why is he running? Burgum says in an ad that his top priorities include fixing the economy, promoting America’s energy production and improving the country’s national security, to “win the Cold War with China.”

Who supports him? The North Dakota governor has received endorsements from his home state’s two Republican senators, Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven.

How he could win: Burgum won as an unlikely candidate in the past, according to The New York Times, so this isn’t his first time starting a campaign from the ground up, and this time he is a sitting governor.

Achilles heel: Burgum has low name recognition and even as a governor, his bid is a long shot.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to guests at the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Asa Hutchinson

Who he is: The 72-year-old former Arkansas governor, congressman and Drug Enforcement Administration director under former President George W. Bush.

Why is he running? On Hutchinson’s campaign website, he says he is running because he cares “deeply about this country, and it is on the wrong track under President Biden,” while touting his experience as both a governor and in federal leadership roles. He’s also been a vocal critic of Trump’s legal issues.

Who supports him? His resume could appeal to the more moderate, traditional Republican voter. For example, while governor, Hutchinson took a different tune on COVID compared to some of his Republican counterparts, including DeSantis, saying he supported the science behind the vaccine.

How he could win: It’s tough to see a credible path given the mood of today’s GOP base. Hutchinson is a respected and competent public official who has to hope for a Trump implosion and his appeal to traditional Republican moderates as a way to find victory in the aftermath.

Achilles heel: 2024 doesn’t seem to be the year in the Republican Party of a soft-spoken, quasi-moderate former governor.