    Heated Exchange Over Pronoun Policy Between Journalist and State Department Spokesperson

    A new policy requires State Department emails to include pronouns, some of which were wrong, a spokesperson was told.

    Zachary Leeman
    A new State Department policy requiring employees to include their pronouns in their emails was at the heart of an energetic exchange between State Department Deputy spokesman Vedant Patel and Associated Press reporter Matt Lee at a Thursday press conference.

    Reporter Matt Lee brought up the policy that had been implemented Thursday, asking Patel if he’d seen such a thing in his email.

    “What's your question? My email? I'm not going to pull up my email from the podium,” Patel responded. 

    “You don't have to show it to me, I want to know if you noticed anything different in the ‘from’ line, where it gives the sender,” Lee said. 

    The reporter noted that this is an automatic function and people don’t have a choice in the matter. Patel said multiple times he was unaware of the policy and said he’d look into it as Lee continued to press him. 

    “The problem is that a lot of them, or at least some of them so far, as I’ve been able to tell, are wrong. They’re giving the wrong pronouns. So men are being identified as women and women as men,” Lee said, adding the situation is “ridiculous.”

    State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller tweeted that the issue is being resolved following the press conference.

    “The State Department’s Bureau of Information Resource Management (IRM) is aware of the recent issues with user profiles on Microsoft Outlook and working to remedy the situation. This change was unintentional and the bureau is working to correct this immediately,” Miller wrote.

