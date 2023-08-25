‘He Didn’t Blink’: Inside Donald Trump’s Booking and Mug Shot at Fulton County Jail (Exclusive)
'He was defiant,' an official told The Messenger. 'He didn't crack a smile the whole time.'
Former President Donald Trump swooped into the Fulton County Jail Thursday "like a celebrity" — speaking only to his lawyers and never smiling during the 20 minutes he was booked, a Fulton County official who was at the jail told The Messenger.
And when it came time to sit for his mug shot: "He didn't blink," said the source, who witnessed nearly every stage of the closed-door proceeding.
Trump's arrest in Atlanta, on charges that he engaged in a wide-ranging plot to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia, was his fourth this year.
But it was his first time turning himself in at a jail. All of his other bookings — in Manhattan, Miami and Washington, D.C. — have occurred at courthouse complexes.
The Fulton County Jail's booking area is dank and windowless, the official said: "It smells like a mixture of mildew and B.O."
"He walked in and out of the jail like a celebrity," according to the source. "I can't tell you how surreal it was; I've never seen anything like it."
- Donald Trump Seen in Mug Shot for First Time Ever
- Donald Trump Agrees to $200,000 Bond in Fulton County
- Is There Life After Indictment for Donald Trump?
- Donald Trump’s Mug Shot Moment: Can He Keep the Old Gang Together?
- Read Donald Trump’s Fourth Indictment in Fulton County DA’s Investigation Into 2020 Election
- Mr. Smith Goes to Washington — With a Possible New Indictment of Donald Trump
And despite the seriousness of the crimes, Trump merely seemed mildly annoyed as he was fingerprinted, booked and photographed.
He declared his vital statistics—the now infamous 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. The source said jail officials usually list what's on the detainee's driver's license, or what the detainee tells them.
"He was defiant," says the official. "He didn't crack a smile the whole time. He didn't interact with the people booking him at all."
After the fingerprinting, Trump was photographed.
"They took two pictures," said the official. "They clicked them one after the other, but they're basically the same. That's standard, in case someone blinks."
But Trump didn't flinch, the source said.
"They just chose one of them to go with his file," the official added. "And that's the mug shot you see."
In the hours before Trump's booking, jail employees were told to put their phones in their cars or leave them in a room guarded by an officer, so there would be no photos of the process.
"Secret Service and Fulton County officers were keeping people away from the booking area," said the official. "No unauthorized people got a glimpse of Trump."
Trump paid his $200,000 bond and was released.
After leaving the facility, the former president told reporters, "I did nothing wrong" and described the case against him as “a travesty of justice.”
In an interview with the right-wing network Newsmax on Thursday night, Trump reiterated his innocence and said that being at Fulton County jail had been "a “terrible experience."
However, as far as local law enforcement and county officials at the jail were concerned, the entire process went smoothly.
"After he left, everyone sighed a breath of relief," the source said. "There was a lot of anxiety before, so it was a big load off everyone's mind when it was done."
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics