‘He Didn’t Blink’: Inside Donald Trump’s Booking and Mug Shot at Fulton County Jail (Exclusive)

Former President Donald Trump swooped into the Fulton County Jail Thursday "like a celebrity" — speaking only to his lawyers and never smiling during the 20 minutes he was booked, a Fulton County official who was at the jail told The Messenger.

And when it came time to sit for his mug shot: "He didn't blink," said the source, who witnessed nearly every stage of the closed-door proceeding.

Trump's arrest in Atlanta, on charges that he engaged in a wide-ranging plot to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia, was his fourth this year.

But it was his first time turning himself in at a jail. All of his other bookings — in Manhattan, Miami and Washington, D.C. — have occurred at courthouse complexes.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Fulton County Jail's booking area is dank and windowless, the official said: "It smells like a mixture of mildew and B.O."

"He walked in and out of the jail like a celebrity," according to the source. "I can't tell you how surreal it was; I've never seen anything like it."

And despite the seriousness of the crimes, Trump merely seemed mildly annoyed as he was fingerprinted, booked and photographed.

He declared his vital statistics—the now infamous 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. The source said jail officials usually list what's on the detainee's driver's license, or what the detainee tells them.

"He was defiant," says the official. "He didn't crack a smile the whole time. He didn't interact with the people booking him at all."

After the fingerprinting, Trump was photographed.

"They took two pictures," said the official. "They clicked them one after the other, but they're basically the same. That's standard, in case someone blinks."

But Trump didn't flinch, the source said.

Donald Trump was defiant during the 20 minutes it took to book him into the Fulton County Jail, a source tells The Messenger. Fulton County Sheriff's Office; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"They just chose one of them to go with his file," the official added. "And that's the mug shot you see."

In the hours before Trump's booking, jail employees were told to put their phones in their cars or leave them in a room guarded by an officer, so there would be no photos of the process.

"Secret Service and Fulton County officers were keeping people away from the booking area," said the official. "No unauthorized people got a glimpse of Trump."

Trump paid his $200,000 bond and was released.

After leaving the facility, the former president told reporters, "I did nothing wrong" and described the case against him as “a travesty of justice.”

In an interview with the right-wing network Newsmax on Thursday night, Trump reiterated his innocence and said that being at Fulton County jail had been "a “terrible experience."

However, as far as local law enforcement and county officials at the jail were concerned, the entire process went smoothly.

"After he left, everyone sighed a breath of relief," the source said. "There was a lot of anxiety before, so it was a big load off everyone's mind when it was done."