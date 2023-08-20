Hawaii Governor Says It ‘May Be Impossible’ to Recover Some Fire Victims: ‘There Are Going To Be People That Are Lost Forever’
Josh Green echoed his previous calls for people to work to reverse the effects of climate change
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said on Sunday that it may be impossible for search and rescue teams to recover many of the remains of those who perished in the Maui wildfires earlier this month.
While more than 85 percent of the land impacted by the fire has been covered by search and rescue, more than 1,000 people are still unaccounted for, Green said during an appearance on CBS' Face the Nation.
The remaining 15 percent of land will require examining large buildings and peeling back flooring and structures, which Green said could take weeks.
"We do have extreme concerns that because of the temperature of the fire, the remains of those who have died, in some cases, may be impossible to recover meaningfully," Green said. "There are going to be people that are lost forever."
Green, a Democrat elected in 2022, has called for lawmakers to work together to reverse the effects of climate change, which he says intensified the nature of the fires in Hawaii. State officials report that at least 114 people died in the western Maui wildfires, which began Aug. 8.
"Climate change is here — we are in the midst of it with a hotter planet and fiercer storms," Green said.
- Hawaii Governor Pushes for Moratorium on Lahaina ‘Land Grab,’ Says Predatory Buyers Not Welcome
- Hawaii Gov Josh Green Says Climate Change ‘Amplified the Cost of Human Error’ in Maui Wildfires
- Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood Says His Restaurant Was Lost in the Maui Fires
- Deadly Maui Fire Likely Largest Natural Disaster in Hawaii History According to Governor
- Hawaii Governor: Multiple Children Killed in Maui Fires Including Family Found Dead in Car with Two Kids in Back Seat
- Hawaii Officials Urge Families of People Missing After Deadly Fires to Give DNA Samples
President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii soon after the fires began, paving the way for federal funding to be sent to the state. The president and first lady Jill Biden are expected to tour the area on Monday.
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics