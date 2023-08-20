Hawaii Governor Says It ‘May Be Impossible’ to Recover Some Fire Victims: ‘There Are Going To Be People That Are Lost Forever’ - The Messenger
Hawaii Governor Says It ‘May Be Impossible’ to Recover Some Fire Victims: ‘There Are Going To Be People That Are Lost Forever’

Josh Green echoed his previous calls for people to work to reverse the effects of climate change

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said on Sunday that it may be impossible for search and rescue teams to recover many of the remains of those who perished in the Maui wildfires earlier this month.

While more than 85 percent of the land impacted by the fire has been covered by search and rescue, more than 1,000 people are still unaccounted for, Green said during an appearance on CBS' Face the Nation.

The remaining 15 percent of land will require examining large buildings and peeling back flooring and structures, which Green said could take weeks.

"We do have extreme concerns that because of the temperature of the fire, the remains of those who have died, in some cases, may be impossible to recover meaningfully," Green said. "There are going to be people that are lost forever."

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii on August 10, 2023.
Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii on August 10, 2023.Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Green, a Democrat elected in 2022, has called for lawmakers to work together to reverse the effects of climate change, which he says intensified the nature of the fires in Hawaii. State officials report that at least 114 people died in the western Maui wildfires, which began Aug. 8.

"Climate change is here — we are in the midst of it with a hotter planet and fiercer storms," Green said.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii soon after the fires began, paving the way for federal funding to be sent to the state. The president and first lady Jill Biden are expected to tour the area on Monday.

