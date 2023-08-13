Hawaii Gov. Warns: ‘Fire Hurricanes’ Will Be More Prevalent With Climate Change

In the wake of the deadly wildfires that have devastated the island of Maui this week, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green called for people to work to reverse the effects of climate change in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday.

Green described the situation in Hawaii as a “war zone,” explaining that the wildfire was escalated by high-speed winds from Hurricane Dora, which passed south of the area earlier this week. Combined with the state’s drought-like conditions due to global warming, Green said fire intensified quickly and moved at a speed of 60 miles per hour.

President Joe Biden approved a Disaster Declaration for Hawaii on Thursday, clearing the way for federal funding to be sent to the state. Paula Ramon/AFP via Getty Images

“I want to warn the entire planet about this — all of America and all of the world,” Green said. "That’s what a fire hurricane is going to look like in the era of global warming.”

The fire is the deadliest wildfire in over a century, with 93 people currently estimated dead. President Joe Biden approved a Disaster Declaration for Hawaii on Thursday, clearing the way for federal funding to be sent to the state.