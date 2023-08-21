Hawaii Gov Josh Green Says Climate Change ‘Amplified the Cost of Human Error’ in Maui Wildfires - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Hawaii Gov Josh Green Says Climate Change ‘Amplified the Cost of Human Error’ in Maui Wildfires

In some cases, fires were spreading at 'more than a mile a minute'

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, D, on Sunday said that climate change had amplified "the cost of human error" when talking about the effects of global warming on the wildfires in Maui.

Green told Margaret Brennan on CBS' Face The Nation that the fires were moving at "more than a mile a minute," and that while firefighters would put out initial fires, it was difficult to control the spreading.

"There's always going to be incredible things that people do to save lives, from the firefighters, from citizens," the governor said. "And there's always going to be decisions that are made that I'm sure aren't perfect in the moment."

He also explained that climate change should be a part of the conversation and considered a factor when talking about the fires.

"I know that there is debate out there whether we should be talking about climate change or not," Green told "Well, let's be real world, climate change is here we are in the midst of it with a hotter planet, and fiercer storms."

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii on August 10, 2023.
Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii on August 10, 2023.Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

“So just to be clear, when you’re talking about global warming, are you saying climate change amplified the cost of human error?” CBS host Margret Brennan asked.

Read More

"Yes, it did," Green responded.

More than 1,000 people are still unaccounted for, and Green explained that due to the temperature of the fires, it might not be possible to recover meaningful remains.

The governor called it the "largest catastrophe that has ever hit Maui, probably that has ever hit Hawaii outside wartime events."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.