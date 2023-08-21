Hawaii Gov Josh Green Says Climate Change ‘Amplified the Cost of Human Error’ in Maui Wildfires

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, D, on Sunday said that climate change had amplified "the cost of human error" when talking about the effects of global warming on the wildfires in Maui.

Green told Margaret Brennan on CBS' Face The Nation that the fires were moving at "more than a mile a minute," and that while firefighters would put out initial fires, it was difficult to control the spreading.

"There's always going to be incredible things that people do to save lives, from the firefighters, from citizens," the governor said. "And there's always going to be decisions that are made that I'm sure aren't perfect in the moment."

He also explained that climate change should be a part of the conversation and considered a factor when talking about the fires.

"I know that there is debate out there whether we should be talking about climate change or not," Green told "Well, let's be real world, climate change is here we are in the midst of it with a hotter planet, and fiercer storms."

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii on August 10, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

“So just to be clear, when you’re talking about global warming, are you saying climate change amplified the cost of human error?” CBS host Margret Brennan asked.

"Yes, it did," Green responded.

More than 1,000 people are still unaccounted for, and Green explained that due to the temperature of the fires, it might not be possible to recover meaningful remains.

The governor called it the "largest catastrophe that has ever hit Maui, probably that has ever hit Hawaii outside wartime events."