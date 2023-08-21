Hawaii Gov Josh Green Says Climate Change ‘Amplified the Cost of Human Error’ in Maui Wildfires
In some cases, fires were spreading at 'more than a mile a minute'
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, D, on Sunday said that climate change had amplified "the cost of human error" when talking about the effects of global warming on the wildfires in Maui.
Green told Margaret Brennan on CBS' Face The Nation that the fires were moving at "more than a mile a minute," and that while firefighters would put out initial fires, it was difficult to control the spreading.
"There's always going to be incredible things that people do to save lives, from the firefighters, from citizens," the governor said. "And there's always going to be decisions that are made that I'm sure aren't perfect in the moment."
He also explained that climate change should be a part of the conversation and considered a factor when talking about the fires.
"I know that there is debate out there whether we should be talking about climate change or not," Green told "Well, let's be real world, climate change is here we are in the midst of it with a hotter planet, and fiercer storms."
“So just to be clear, when you’re talking about global warming, are you saying climate change amplified the cost of human error?” CBS host Margret Brennan asked.
- Hawaii Gov. Warns: ‘Fire Hurricanes’ Will Be More Prevalent With Climate Change
- Complex Origins of the Maui Wildfire: Colonialism and Climate Change
- The US Grid Will Need Trillions in Upgrades to Survive Climate Change
- Wildfire Season Made Worse in Western US By ‘Significant Increase’ in Human-Caused Fires
- Hawaii Governor Says It ‘May Be Impossible’ to Recover Some Fire Victims: ‘There Are Going To Be People That Are Lost Forever’
- Hawaii Churches Offer Prayers for the Dead and Missing After Devastating Maui Wildfires
"Yes, it did," Green responded.
More than 1,000 people are still unaccounted for, and Green explained that due to the temperature of the fires, it might not be possible to recover meaningful remains.
The governor called it the "largest catastrophe that has ever hit Maui, probably that has ever hit Hawaii outside wartime events."
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics