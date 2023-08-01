Harris Says Americans Don’t Need to ‘Abandon Their Faith’ to Support Abortion Rights

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Americans do not need to abandon their faith to believe that the government should not interfere with whether a person could have access to an abortion.

“It's very important to recognize and to be clear: One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling her what to do with her body,” Harris said during an interview with ABC News aired Monday.

Harris has taken the lead on reproductive and abortion rights in the Biden administration since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, as Republican-led states have have enacted restrictive abortion laws.

The vice president participated last Friday in a moderated panel on abortion rights at Drake University in Iowa, where Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a six-week abortion ban, which is currently being blocked by a judge. Harris said the law was “in effect, an outright ban.”

The Biden administration is currently working to offer support for states with restrictive abortion laws and recently convened state lawmakers to discuss abortion rights.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with State Attorneys General in the Eisenhower Executive Office building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on July 18, 2023. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

"The idea that in some of these states, they would say there's no exception, even for rape or incest, and understand what that means, after someone has survived an act of violence to their body,” Harris said during the ABC News interview. “That these so-called leaders would suggest that she does not have the right to make a decision about what happens to her body next is immoral, outrageous.”

With the GOP controlling the House of Representatives and a divided Senate, Harris said voters who are concerned about more restrictions on reproductive rights should focus on electing lawmakers who will push back.

“I would encourage everyone who cares about this issue to make sure you are registered to vote,” she said. “Congress has the ability to put back in place the protections that the Supreme Court took away … and President Joe Biden has been very clear, when that happens, he will sign it."