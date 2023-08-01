Harris Says Americans Don’t Need to ‘Abandon Their Faith’ to Support Abortion Rights - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Harris Says Americans Don’t Need to ‘Abandon Their Faith’ to Support Abortion Rights

The vice president has taken on a leading role on the issue for the White House

Published |Updated
Rebecca Morin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Americans do not need to abandon their faith to believe that the government should not interfere with whether a person could have access to an abortion.

“It's very important to recognize and to be clear: One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling her what to do with her body,” Harris said during an interview with ABC News aired Monday.

Harris has taken the lead on reproductive and abortion rights in the Biden administration since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, as Republican-led states have have enacted restrictive abortion laws.

The vice president participated last Friday in a moderated panel on abortion rights at Drake University in Iowa, where Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a six-week abortion ban, which is currently being blocked by a judge. Harris said the law was “in effect, an outright ban.”

Read More

The Biden administration is currently working to offer support for states with restrictive abortion laws and recently convened state lawmakers to discuss abortion rights.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with State Attorneys General in the Eisenhower Executive Office building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on July 18, 2023.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with State Attorneys General in the Eisenhower Executive Office building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on July 18, 2023.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

"The idea that in some of these states, they would say there's no exception, even for rape or incest, and understand what that means, after someone has survived an act of violence to their body,” Harris said during the ABC News interview. “That these so-called leaders would suggest that she does not have the right to make a decision about what happens to her body next is immoral, outrageous.”

With the GOP controlling the House of Representatives and a divided Senate, Harris said voters who are concerned about more restrictions on reproductive rights should focus on electing lawmakers who will push back.

“I would encourage everyone who cares about this issue to make sure you are registered to vote,” she said. “Congress has the ability to put back in place the protections that the Supreme Court took away … and President Joe Biden has been very clear, when that happens, he will sign it."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.