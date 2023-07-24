Harris Rips Texas Border Policy: ‘Inhumane, Outrageous and Un-American’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Harris Rips Texas Border Policy: ‘Inhumane, Outrageous and Un-American’

The vice president has been upping her attacks on Republicans at the state level

Published |Updated
Rebecca Morin
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday criticized Republican leaders in Texas and Florida for enacting policies that target migrants attempting to come to the United States and undocumented immigrants.

Harris responded to reports that Texas state troopers were ordered to push migrants, including children and pregnant women, back into the Rio Grande River as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative. She added that troopers also “refuse to provide water to other human beings who are in deadly 100-degree heat.”

“Inhumane, outrageous and un-American,” Harris said of the policy during remarks at the UnidosUS Conference in Chicago. 

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on gun violence on June 2, 2023 in Springfield, Virginia.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on gun violence on June 2, 2023 in Springfield, Virginia.Alex Wong/Getty Images
The Houston Chronicle reported last week on emails from a Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper that officers were ordered to push small children and nursing babies back into the Rio Grande, and told not to give water to asylum seekers even in extreme heat.

The Department of Justice also threatened legal action against Abbott for a floating barrier designed to deter migrants that was placed in the Rio Grande River. Abbott refused to remove the barrier, writing in a letter to President Joe Biden that he’s protecting the state's "right to defend its borders."

Harris also specifically called out a law in Florida, SB-1718, which expands E-Verify requirements and penalties on businesses who hire undocumented immigrants, as well as invalidates licenses issued in other states to undocumented people.

She said the law makes people afraid to even go to the hospital to receive care out of fear “they will be asked about their immigration status and worry they could be separated from their families and be deported.”

“A law designed to make people live in fear,” she said of SB-1718.

The vice president said those policies are examples of a larger plan to attack the rights of people across the U.S.

“We are in a moment where extremists, so-called leaders, have a blueprint to attack hard-won freedoms and rights and to do it state by state as part of their national agenda,” she said. “Across our nation, extremists, so-called leaders, demonize, target and attack immigrants."

Harris has been a vocal critic of Republicans in recent days. She traveled to Florida last Friday to denounce the state’s newly approved curriculum for Black history.

“They want to replace history with lies," the vice president said. Harris slammed the policy again Monday, saying it’s part of the GOP’s agenda to “push forward revisionist history.

“They push propaganda. They suggest that enslaved people benefited from slavery. As they insult us, in an attempt to gaslight us, we will not have it,” Harris said.

