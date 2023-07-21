Harris on Florida’s New Black History Curriculum: ‘Teachers Want to Teach the Truth’

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday, where she talked about the state's newly approved curriculum for Black history. She addressed educators saying they "are not alone," and that "teachers want to teach the truth."

Among the list of topics that must be covered when teaching Black history, which include "the conditions of slaves" in the Americas and in which enslaved people traveled to America, the curriculum lists "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

That concept faced criticism, including from the vice president, who said on Thursday that it was "an attempt to gaslight us."

In her speech, Harris mentioned the banning of books in Florida, and the state's "Don't Say Gay" law, before addressing the new curriculum.

"And now, on top of all of that, they want to replace history with lies," she said.

The vice president also mentioned the different levels te curriculum approaches, talking about what middle school students and high schoolers would be taught.

"Adults know what slavery really involved. It involved rape, it involved torture [...] it involved one of the worst examples of depriving people of humanity in our world," Harris said.

Later, she asked: "How is it that anyone could suggest that in the midst of these atrocities, that there was any benefit to be being subjected to this level of dehumanization?"

She called the new curriculum "pushing propaganda," and mentioned that "this is not only about the state of Florida, there is a national agenda afoot."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden-Harris administration on Twitter a couple of hours before Harris' speech, saying that "Democrats like Kamala Harris have to lie about Florida's educational standards to cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students and pushing sexual topics onto children."