Harris Rejects DeSantis’ Invitation to Debate Florida Black History Standards
'There is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact,' the vice president said
Vice President Kamala Harris declined an invitation from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Florida to discuss his state’s new Black History curriculum.
“They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us in an attempt to divide and distract our nation with unnecessary debates,” Harris said in remarks at the 20th Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Quadrennial Convention in Orlando, Florida. “Now, they attempt to legitimize these unnecessary debates with a proposal that most recently came in of a politically motivated roundtable.”
She went on to say that she would not debate the curriculum, which states that enslaved people gained "personal benefit" through slavery.
“I'm here in Florida and I will tell you, there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact: There were no redeeming qualities of slavery,” Harris said emphatically, to cheers in the room.
- Rep Matt Gaetz Says DeSantis Is ‘Desperate,’ ‘Thirsty’ for Inviting Kamala Harris to Discuss Florida Black History Standards
- DeSantis on Black History Standards: ‘Not Political at All’
- DeSantis on Florida Black History Standards: ‘People Acquired Skills in Spite of Slavery, Not Because of It’
- DeSantis Invites Harris for Visit to ‘Set The Record Straight’ on Black History Education Standards
- ‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Rips DeSantis Defense of Black History Standards: ‘Blacksplaining’
DeSantis on Monday invited Harris to Florida to “set the record straight” on the new educational standards.
The new curriculum has been criticized by Democrats and some Republicans, including Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.
Harris has previously called the new Black History curriculum “propaganda” and has accused Florida officials of wanting “to replace history with lies.”
