Harris Rejects DeSantis’ Invitation to Debate Florida Black History Standards

Vice President Kamala Harris declined an invitation from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Florida to discuss his state’s new Black History curriculum.

“They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us in an attempt to divide and distract our nation with unnecessary debates,” Harris said in remarks at the 20th Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Quadrennial Convention in Orlando, Florida. “Now, they attempt to legitimize these unnecessary debates with a proposal that most recently came in of a politically motivated roundtable.”

She went on to say that she would not debate the curriculum, which states that enslaved people gained "personal benefit" through slavery.

“I'm here in Florida and I will tell you, there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact: There were no redeeming qualities of slavery,” Harris said emphatically, to cheers in the room.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Public Mass Meeting during the 114th National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) National Convention in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 29, 2023. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

DeSantis on Monday invited Harris to Florida to “set the record straight” on the new educational standards.

The new curriculum has been criticized by Democrats and some Republicans, including Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

Harris has previously called the new Black History curriculum “propaganda” and has accused Florida officials of wanting “to replace history with lies.”