Harris Rejects DeSantis’ Invitation to Debate Florida Black History Standards - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Harris Rejects DeSantis’ Invitation to Debate Florida Black History Standards

'There is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact,' the vice president said

Published |Updated
Rebecca Morin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Vice President Kamala Harris declined an invitation from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Florida to discuss his state’s new Black History curriculum.

“They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us in an attempt to divide and distract our nation with unnecessary debates,” Harris said in remarks at the 20th Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Quadrennial Convention in Orlando, Florida. “Now, they attempt to legitimize these unnecessary debates with a proposal that most recently came in of a politically motivated roundtable.”

She went on to say that she would not debate the curriculum, which states that enslaved people gained "personal benefit" through slavery.

“I'm here in Florida and I will tell you, there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact: There were no redeeming qualities of slavery,” Harris said emphatically, to cheers in the room.

Read More
Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Public Mass Meeting during the 114th National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) National Convention in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 29, 2023.JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

DeSantis on Monday invited Harris to Florida to “set the record straight” on the new educational standards.

The new curriculum has been criticized by Democrats and some Republicans, including Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

Harris has previously called the new Black History curriculum “propaganda” and has accused Florida officials of wanting “to replace history with lies.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.