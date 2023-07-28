Harris Calls Iowa Abortion Measure ‘An Outright Ban’

Vice President Kamala Harris, participating in a moderated discussion on reproductive rights in Des Moines on Friday, called Iowa’s six-week abortion ban, currently being held up in court, “in effect, an outright ban.”

The discussion, scheduled for the same day that Republican presidential candidates will be attending Iowa’s annual GOP fundraiser Lincoln Dinner, comes against the backdrop of ongoing legal battle against Iowa’s briefly enacted and now temporarily blocked, six-week abortion ban.

“We are a nation that has measured its progress and growth in many ways, including through an understanding that we are stronger through an expansion of rights,” Harris said, “not a restriction of rights.”

Harris said the debate around abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s verdict in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, is “not an intellectual debate.”

“People are playing political games with other people’s lives,” she added. “I do believe that we are witnessing a national agenda that is about a full on attack against hard-won, hard-fought freedoms and rights.”

Harris, emphasizing what she called the “hypocrisy present in this [abortion restrictions] issue," said that in two-thirds of Iowa counties there’s is no OBGYN. “So folks are passing these bans, meanwhile not paying attention to the fact that in two thirds of the counties, there's not one OBGYN.”

Harris's use of the "outright ban" language echoes the way many abortion advocates characterize six-week bans: because of the way pregnancies are dated, six weeks is just two weeks after a person's first missed period and many people don't realize they're pregnant so quickly

According to reporting from the Des Moines Register, Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ammar Moussa said Harris is speaking on reproductive issues as “Republican extremism has ramped up.” Moussa added that Iowa’s recent ban “is a really good example of that.”

Iowa’s six-week ban was only in effect for a few days before a district judge temporarily blocked it earlier this month. The fate of the ban is still unknown, but if implemented, it would give Iowa a state with some of the strictest abortion measures in the country.

The ongoing legal challenge around Iowa’s six-week ban intensified following Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman clinic and the ACLU of Iowa’s request for a hearing for an emergency motion after Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a measure earlier this month to ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

The six-week abortion ban passed by a 56-34 vote in the state House and a 32-17 vote in the Senate on July 11, after Reynolds called a rare special legislative session following the State Supreme Court’s decision to permanently block a similar 2018 bill, banning abortion when a “fetal heartbeat” is detectable. In 2019, a district court blocked the 2018 legislation for being “violative of both the due process and equal protection provisions of the Iowa Constitution.”

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Reynolds can proceed with an appeal on the injunction of the ban.