Harris, Calling Julie Su ‘Labor Secretary,’ Says ‘I’m Not Gonna Say The Word ‘Acting”

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday referred to Julie Su as Labor secretary, dropping the word “acting” during a speech in Philadelphia to union construction workers and leaders.
President Joe Biden in March nominated Su, then serving as deputy secretary, to lead the department after Marty Walsh stepped down. But her nomination, which requires Senate confirmation, has met resistance from Republicans and some Democrats.
While in Philadelphia, Harris first called Su the “acting Labor secretary” but then changed her mind.
“I’ll call her Labor secretary. I'm not gonna say the word ‘acting,’” Harris said. “I've known her for many years and she is a true fighter for the working people and working families of America.”
Harris’ comment comes a day after reports that the Government Accountability Office is reviewing how long Su can serve as acting secretary under federal vacancy rules without Senate confirmation.
A GAO spokesperson told Bloomberg Law that “work is underway” on a request from Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, chair of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, to review Su’s tenure.
Last month, Foxx and GOP Rep. Kevin Kiley of California announced they were introducing legislation to ensure the tenure of an acting secretary of Labor aligns with the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.
GOP senators have called on Biden to withdraw the nomination. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, announced that he opposed her, citing “genuine concerns that Julie Su’s more progressive background prevents her from doing this.”
An account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, associated with the Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee posted a clip of Harris "[s]aying the quiet part out loud" on Tuesday.
"The White House has acknowledged Julie Su does not have the votes to be confirmed," the post read. "Without the 'advice and consent' of the Senate, VP Harris confirms the admin's position is to install Su as Labor Secretary anyway, in violation of the Constitution.
