Harris, Calling Julie Su ‘Labor Secretary,’ Says ‘I’m Not Gonna Say The Word ‘Acting” - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Harris, Calling Julie Su ‘Labor Secretary,’ Says ‘I’m Not Gonna Say The Word ‘Acting”

Su's nomination has been stalled in the Senate for months due to bipartisan opposition

Published |Updated
Nicole Gaudiano
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks during a meeting on Artificial Intelligence in her ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on July 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday referred to Julie Su as Labor secretary, dropping the word “acting” during a speech in Philadelphia to union construction workers and leaders.

President Joe Biden in March nominated Su, then serving as deputy secretary, to lead the department after Marty Walsh stepped down. But her nomination, which requires Senate confirmation, has met resistance from Republicans and some Democrats.

While in Philadelphia, Harris first called Su the “acting Labor secretary” but then changed her mind.

“I’ll call her Labor secretary. I'm not gonna say the word ‘acting,’” Harris said. “I've known her for many years and she is a true fighter for the working people and working families of America.”

Read More

Harris’ comment comes a day after reports that the Government Accountability Office is reviewing how long Su can serve as acting secretary under federal vacancy rules without Senate confirmation.

A GAO spokesperson told Bloomberg Law that “work is underway” on a request from Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, chair of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, to review Su’s tenure.

Last month, Foxx and GOP Rep. Kevin Kiley of California announced they were introducing legislation to ensure the tenure of an acting secretary of Labor aligns with the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

GOP senators have called on Biden to withdraw the nomination. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, announced that he opposed her, citing “genuine concerns that Julie Su’s more progressive background prevents her from doing this.”

An account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, associated with the Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee posted a clip of Harris "[s]aying the quiet part out loud" on Tuesday.

"The White House has acknowledged Julie Su does not have the votes to be confirmed," the post read. "Without the 'advice and consent' of the Senate, VP Harris confirms the admin's position is to install Su as Labor Secretary anyway, in violation of the Constitution.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.