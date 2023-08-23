Hand-Measuring and Insults: Big Moments From The 2016 Primary Debates Revisited

Nearly a dozen Republicans who want to be the president will crowd the stage at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum this week. All that will be missing is primary frontrunner and former President Donald Trump.

Before the presidential primary race begins in earnest at the first debate on Wednesday, The Messenger is revisiting the defining moments of the most recent major Republican primary.

From hand-measuring to name-calling, the Republican debates of the 2016 campaign produced plenty of viral clips and unforgettable quotes from the candidates.

Those GOP debates also commanded huge audiences. Trump’s debut in 2015 was the most-watched presidential primary debate of all time, according to Medium Buying. Twenty four million viewers tuned into that first GOP primary debate of the 2016 cycle. The second Republican primary debate drew almost as many viewers — 23 million — in September 2015.

Candidates take the stage in the wrong order

The February 2016 debate in New Hampshire got off on the wrong foot — literally — when the Republican primary candidates came out in the wrong order. Waiting in the wings, Dr. Ben Carson apparently didn’t hear his name being called. The candidate pile-up continued from there.

Hand-measuring contest

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Trump got into it on the debate stage — not on policy, but on the size of Trump’s hands. The former president even said the quiet part out loud, saying that Rubio’s comments were a euphemism. “He hit my hands. Nobody has ever hit my hands,” Trump said on the debate stage. “He referred to my hands, if they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there’s no problem.”

Trump’s shocking Rosie O’Donnell insult

When Trump was confronted on whether he is part of the “war on women” due to statements he posted on social media, he doubled down on the 2016 primary debate stage. “You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals,” moderator Megyn Kelly said. Trump raised his hand in the air: “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” he said.

Chris Christie spars with Marco Rubio

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is often credited for taking down Rubio’s campaign in the final debate before the New Hampshire primary, bashing the Florida lawmaker for using a canned speech on stage. When Rubio began to fire back, and as the crowd booed, Christie interrupted him. “There it is. The memorized 25-second speech. There it is, everybody,” Christie said. For his part, Rubio said in June that any reporter who claims Christie ended his campaign is “lazy or dumb.” Christie dropped out of the race the day after the New Hampshire primary. Rubio held on until mid-March.

A whole lot of cross-talk

The 2016 GOP primary debates were marked by interruptions, whether it was candidates talking over one another or the debate moderators. During a primary debate in Houston, Trump, Rubio and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz battled for speaking time. The noisy exchange ended with Trump calling Cruz a “basket case” while Rubio repeatedly raised his hand, trying to get a word in before the moderator ended the segment.

Rubio challenges Cruz to a Spanish-off

During a debate stage clash on immigration policy, Rubio knocked Cruz’s Spanish language skills on stage. Cruz brought up a quote by Rubio that he gave in Spanish on the Univision TV network. “I don’t know how he knows what I said on Univision because he doesn’t speak Spanish.” Cruz fired back in Spanish, saying “that’s how you want it? Right now, say it in Spanish if you want.” Rubio continued in English.