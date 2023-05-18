Half of Government Workers Would Try to Quit if In-Person Work Increased

A hefty number of government employees - 45 percent - would try to leave their jobs if they were required to go into the office more often, according to a recent survey.

When asked about job satisfaction, 59 percent of government employees asked said they would enjoy their job less if they had to return to the office. Forty-four percent said their productivity would decrease as well.

Despite those figures, a large majority of government workers said that being in person is better for team building (85 percent), managing teams (77 percent), and classified work (61 percent). Fifty-four percent said that working in an office leads to greater success that working from home.

This survey comes only a month after the White House sent a memo to executive agencies asking for them to "substantially increase" in-person work.

"Government leaders are on a tightrope when it comes to the new telework and organizational health guidance released by the Office of Management and Budget," Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting, the firm that conducted the survey, said in a statement. “Our research suggests that approaches to remote and hybrid government work must be nuanced and there is common ground.”

The survey took place from April 27 to May 1 of this year.