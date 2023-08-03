Half of Americans Think the Economy is Getting Worse Despite Recent Strong Indicators: Poll

Americans still have negative feelings about the country's economic state, despite numerous positive indicators over the last few months, a new CNN poll revealed.
Fifty one percent of respondents to the poll said that they think that the economy is still in a downturn or getting worse, despite a number of job reports and other economic indicators that have projected resilience.
While 41% of respondents say they approve of President Joe Biden's job in the Oval Office, his approval on his handling of the economy sits at just 37% while even fewer, 29%, approve of his handling of inflation.
Overall, CNN's poll reports that 25% of Americans say the country's economic state is "somewhat good," including the 3% who categorized it as "very good."
Along partisan lines, the country is even more divided about its feelings toward the economy. 54% of Republicans believe that the economic conditions are "very poor," with only 15% of Democrats in agreement.
The CNN poll is the result of a random sampling survey of 1,279 adults initially reached by mail and was conducted from July 1-July 31. Individuals were surveyed over the phone with a live interviewer or conducted online. The survey has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.
