Half of Americans Think the Economy is Getting Worse Despite Recent Strong Indicators: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Half of Americans Think the Economy is Getting Worse Despite Recent Strong Indicators: Poll

Only 25% of Americans say the country's economic state is 'somewhat' or 'very good'

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Kansas man pleaded guilty on July 18 to laundering pandemic relief funds.Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

Americans still have negative feelings about the country's economic state, despite numerous positive indicators over the last few months, a new CNN poll revealed.

Fifty one percent of respondents to the poll said that they think that the economy is still in a downturn or getting worse, despite a number of job reports and other economic indicators that have projected resilience.

While 41% of respondents say they approve of President Joe Biden's job in the Oval Office, his approval on his handling of the economy sits at just 37% while even fewer, 29%, approve of his handling of inflation.

Overall, CNN's poll reports that 25% of Americans say the country's economic state is "somewhat good," including the 3% who categorized it as "very good."

Read More

Along partisan lines, the country is even more divided about its feelings toward the economy. 54% of Republicans believe that the economic conditions are "very poor," with only 15% of Democrats in agreement.

The CNN poll is the result of a random sampling survey of 1,279 adults initially reached by mail and was conducted from July 1-July 31. Individuals were surveyed over the phone with a live interviewer or conducted online. The survey has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.