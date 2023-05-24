Haley Welcomes DeSantis to GOP Field, Calls Him a Trump ‘Echo’

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the 2024 race in a new video on Wednesday ahead of his expected announcement later in the day.

The campaign video paints the Florida Republican as an "echo" of former president Donald Trump, highlighting side-by-side clips of Trump and DeSantis making similar hand gestures and using the same phrases.

"America deserves a choice, not an echo," the text says, before launching into clips of Haley at campaign rallies.

She pledges to rid national debt, "stand with our allies," Ukraine and Israel, and make an enemy of Russia, Iran and "communist China."

The campaign spot's message comes on the heels of a Haley campaign memo, in which DeSantis is described as "Trump without the charm."

DeSantis is expected to announce his White House run on Wednesday evening in an interview with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.