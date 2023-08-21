Haley Hits Ramaswamy Over Backing Israel Aid Cuts - The Messenger
Politics.
Haley Hits Ramaswamy Over Backing Israel Aid Cuts

The former United Nations ambassador blasted her 2024 competitor for wanting to make the U.S. 'less safe'

Zachary Leeman
The former South Carolina governor is the only woman in the GOP presidential primary fieldSpencer Platt/Getty Images

Nikki Haley blasted fellow 2024 GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday over his call to cut aid to Israel.

"Support for Israel is both the morally right and strategically smart thing to do. Both countries are stronger and safer because of our ironclad friendship. As president, I will never abandon Israel," Haley said in a Monday statement.

The comments came in response to Ramaswamy claiming that aid to Israel would not be needed by 2028 under a plan he has to expand the Abraham Accords and negotiate peace between Middle Eastern nations and Israel.

A current U.S. aid package of nearly $40 billion to Israel expires in 2028.

"Come 2028, that additional aid won’t be necessary in order to still have the kind of stability that we’d actually have in the Middle East by having Israel more integrated in with its partners," Ramaswamy recently told Russell Brand on the comedian's podcast.

Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump, called Ramaswamy's suggestion of cutting aid "completely wrong" she accused her opponent of pushing foreign policy that "makes America less safe."

"Vivek Ramaswamy is completely wrong to call for ending America’s special bond with Israel," she said.

