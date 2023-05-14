The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Haley: Don’t ‘Wait For Another 9/11’ to Secure the Border

    The GOP presidential hopeful blamed the crisis on both parties and said they must work together on comprehensive immigration reform.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    Nikki Haley, a GOP presidential candidate and the former UN ambassador, said that both Democrats and Republicans need to work together on a new immigration policy on Sunday.

    "We shouldn't wait for another 9/11 to realize that Republicans and Democrats have to get in a room and figure out immigration reform," Haley said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

    "This is a crisis created by both Republicans and Democrats," said Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, adding that it "should have been dealt with a long time ago."

    Haley's comments came days after Title 42 — the pandemic-era policy that limited the number of migrants entering the country — ended on Thursday.

    Earlier on Sunday, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said that the number of migrant encounters was down by 50% in the two days since the policy expired.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.