Haley: Don’t ‘Wait For Another 9/11’ to Secure the Border

Nikki Haley, a GOP presidential candidate and the former UN ambassador, said that both Democrats and Republicans need to work together on a new immigration policy on Sunday.

"We shouldn't wait for another 9/11 to realize that Republicans and Democrats have to get in a room and figure out immigration reform," Haley said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

"This is a crisis created by both Republicans and Democrats," said Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, adding that it "should have been dealt with a long time ago."

Haley's comments came days after Title 42 — the pandemic-era policy that limited the number of migrants entering the country — ended on Thursday.

Earlier on Sunday, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said that the number of migrant encounters was down by 50% in the two days since the policy expired.