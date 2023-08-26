Haley Campaign Says Grassroots Donations Reached Record Level Following Debate

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley received more grassroots donations following the first Republican primary debate than any other day of the race, according to her campaign.
"Nikki Haley's standout debate performance is taking the political world by storm and breaking fundraising records," her campaign said in a statement posted to social media.
The statement also said that Haley's campaign website saw traffic increase tenfold and that Haley was the second-most searched-for candidate on Google after the debate.
Haley gained attention during the debate for calling Trump "the most disliked politician in all of America" and for her debates about abortion with Mike Pence and about foreign policy with Vivek Ramaswamy.
