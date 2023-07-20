Hakeem Jeffries Calls RFK Jr. ‘Living, Breathing False Flag Operation’ Over House Hearing
The Democratic leader accused House Republicans of running a 'malignant clown show'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Thursday blasted 2024 hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a "living, breathing false flag operation" during his weekly press conference.
Jeffries comments come as Sparks flew at a hearing by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government
Jeffries accused House Republicans of being run by a "malignant clown show" on Thursday in reaction to recent hearings.
"Throughout this entire Congress, are a malignant clown show that are not designed to address issues that impact the health, the safety and the economic well-being of the American people, but instead peddle outlandish and out-of-control conspiracy theories," Jeffries said.
He accused Kennedy Jr. of pushing "anti-semitic tropes and baseless, xenophobic conspiracy theories," echoing objections from his Democratic colleagues during Thursday's hearing.
Jeffries also accused Kennedy Jr. of running a "false flag operation" with his longshot 2024 campaign to nab the Democratic Party's nomination from President Joe Biden.
"Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a living, breathing false flag operation. His whole campaign is being run by right-wing political operatives who have one objective try to take down President Joe Biden," Jeffries said. "That’s why Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as given a congressional platform on this week of all weeks."
Kennedy Jr. vehemently denied being anti-semitic or racist during the fiery hearing on government censorship. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., quickly put in a motion to rescind the Democrat's invitation to Congress in light of his inflammatory remarks.
Among the statements Democrats highlighted were Kennedy Jr. comparing modern Covid pandemic restrictions to the state of Nazi Germany, a statement he apologized for, as well as recent claims that Covid was somehow "ethnically targeted" against white and Black Americans while Jews and Chinese people are the "most immune."
Kennedy Jr. said he is the victim of "new form of censorship" and insisted he's not anti-vaxx, but rather a vaccine skeptic. He's earned numerous condemnations from health officials and even his own family for his comments linking numerous medical side effects to vaccines.
"I'm subject to this new a form of censorship, with is targeted propaganda," Kennedy Jr. said.
