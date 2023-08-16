Gun Organization Sues Illinois Over New Firearm Restrictions
A new Illinois law allows gun manufacturers to be sued over marketing violations
The National Shooting Sports Foundation has sued the state of Illinois over a new law that places limitations on how guns may be advertised.
The law forbids marketing that targets children or that glorifies private militia and paramilitary actions. Importantly, while normally gun dealers and manufacturers cannot be sued if a weapon they sell or produce is used in a crime or accident, the new Illinois law creates a way to sue such parties in civil court if the incident can be tied to the now illegal advertising practices.
NSSF argues that the law runs afoul of First Amendment speech protections, the right to due process, and the Second Amendment's protection of gun ownership.
“The flawed logic of this unconstitutional law is second only to the contempt for which the authors and Gov. Pritzker hold for the constitutionally protected right of the citizens of his state to keep and bear arms,” said NSSF Senior Vice President Lawrence G. Keane in a statement to local media.
“As the Senate President said when this legislation passed the Senate, we are confident it does not conflict with federal law,” Elizabeth Mitchell, spokesperson for Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told Capitol News Illinois.
