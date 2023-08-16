Gun Organization Sues Illinois Over New Firearm Restrictions - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Gun Organization Sues Illinois Over New Firearm Restrictions

A new Illinois law allows gun manufacturers to be sued over marketing violations

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The National Shooting Sports Foundation has sued the state of Illinois over a new law that places limitations on how guns may be advertised.

The law forbids marketing that targets children or that glorifies private militia and paramilitary actions. Importantly, while normally gun dealers and manufacturers cannot be sued if a weapon they sell or produce is used in a crime or accident, the new Illinois law creates a way to sue such parties in civil court if the incident can be tied to the now illegal advertising practices.

NSSF argues that the law runs afoul of First Amendment speech protections, the right to due process, and the Second Amendment's protection of gun ownership.

Guns are on display at Roseburg Gun Shop in Roseburg, Oregon, on October 2, 2015.
Guns are on display at Roseburg Gun Shop in Roseburg, Oregon, on October 2, 2015.CENGIZ YAR, JR./AFP via Getty Images

“The flawed logic of this unconstitutional law is second only to the contempt for which the authors and Gov. Pritzker hold for the constitutionally protected right of the citizens of his state to keep and bear arms,” said NSSF Senior Vice President Lawrence G. Keane in a statement to local media.

“As the Senate President said when this legislation passed the Senate, we are confident it does not conflict with federal law,” Elizabeth Mitchell, spokesperson for Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told Capitol News Illinois.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.