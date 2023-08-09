Gun-Control Activist David Hogg Launching New Group Focused on Electing Young People To Office

David Hogg, the gun control advocate who rose to prominence after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2019, launched a new political organization on Wednesday aimed at electing young progressives to state legislatures and Congress.

Hogg is joined by co-founder Kevin Lata, the political operative who lead Maxwell Frost’s successful campaign to become the first ever Generation Z member of Congress in 2022. The group, called Leaders We Deserve, will be a joint political action committee and super PAC aimed at recruiting, funding and helping young people looking to run for office.

Hogg, in an interview with The Messenger, said that he hopes the effort will be the EMILY’S List for young people, referring to the powerful political organization that works to elect pro-choice women to a range of government offices.

“We are trying to recruit some of the best young people from the movements of recent years like March For Our Lives, the environmental movement, the movement for Black lives, the women's movement and just the best people from our generation to represent our generation and help them run for office,” Hogg said, adding that the group wants to “play the long game” and “build a pipeline” of young talent who can be the Democratic leaders of the future.

American politics, especially the upper echelons, has been dominated by senior citizens for years. While the average age of each member of Congress has fallen in recent years – according to the Pew Research Center, the median age of a House member in this Congress was 57.9 – the median age in the Senate has gone up to 65.3 years in this Congress. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is 81 years old and recently had a medical episode who speaking with reporters in the Senate. The frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination is 77-year-old Donald Trump, while President Joe Biden is the oldest president in history at 80.

Hogg, acknowledging the irony, said Biden was actually a “huge inspiration” for this effort, noting that he was “so young” when he was elected and, because of that, “knows everybody.”

“It's really important to note this is not about being against older generation. They need representation, too,” he said. “What we're trying to do here is just get more people in early so they can gain the experience they need in order to have those relationships.”

Young people ‘are the present’

The group will concentrate on state legislature races, working with 15 to 30 candidates under 30 years old, along with one to two congressional campaigns with candidates under 35 years old. Hogg said that the group would target bluer seats in states that lean Republican, like Florida, Texas, Arizona and Georgia. It will also focus on open seats, meaning it will not support candidates who challenge other Democrats.

Hogg and Lata declined to outline how much they expect to raise and spend on these races, but Hogg has previously used his national profile to help raise money for people like Frost and others, and Lata noted money goes significantly further in state legislature races than more high profile campaigns.

Lata said he saw first hand how difficult it can be for a young person to run for office, even someone like Frost who was already deeply politically engaged. He hopes this group will help address those issues, as well as some of the most basic questions about campaigning, like how a candidate asks for an endorsement or the best way to solicit new donors.

“When you're running for office for the first time, its entirely difficult, and when you are a young person, it's even harder,” he told The Messenger. “You just don't have the donor network, you also don't have the same political network. … So for us, the way that we're hoping to try to support folks is help to bridge some of those gaps.”

He added: “The challenge is that people are already doubting young people in the first place, which puts them in a position where maybe they don't want to ask questions. So the idea is let's support these folks as much as possible both from an everyday strategic decision-making perspective to fundraising.”

The group is launching with an advisory board that is full of top Democratic elected officials and operatives. Younger members of Congress like Frost, Rep. Lauren Underwood, and Rep. Robert Menendez will help guide the group, along with Rep. Eric Swalwell and Rep. Jan Schakowsky. Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride, a congressional candidate vying to be the first trans member of Congress, is also involved, along with Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones, who was expelled (and then reinstated) from the Tennessee legislature because of a gun control protest earlier this year.

“Young voices are no longer just the future of our politics, they are the present,” said John Della Volpe, the Director of Polling at the Harvard Institute of Politics and a board member of the group. “We are witnessing a generational shift in the level of engagement from young people, who are not waiting for the baton to be passed. They are grabbing it and running.”

The origin of this group stems from March For Our Lives, the student-led group that pushed for stronger gun control laws in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas shooting. Hogg, a student at the high school in 2019, met Lata during Frost’s 2022 campaign. Frost had previously worked as the national organizing director for the gun control group.

And gun control – along with climate change, abortion, and democratic norms – is central in the Hogg-narrated video that launches Leaders We Deserve and touts the power young people could have in politics.

“But our generation refuses to back down. In 2018, we shattered youth voter turnout records. In 2020, we helped power President Biden to victory. And in 2022, we were critical in holding off a Republican ‘red wave,’” says Hogg, who graduated from Harvard University earlier this year. “Now, we’re not just voting. We’re running for office, and we’re winning. But we need to elect more young, fearless progressives to Congress, and especially our state legislatures.”

Helping younger generations to get into politics has been a focus of Democrats for years, with the party encouraged by polls showing the youngest voters are far more progressive than other generations at their age.

The group Arena detailed to The Messenger this month how they are working to teach young progressives about all aspects of running campaigns, from the local to federal level.