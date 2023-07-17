Group Pushing Arizona Voters to Eliminate Partisan Primary Elections - The Messenger
Group Pushing Arizona Voters to Eliminate Partisan Primary Elections

Activists are pushing for a more wide-open primary system where finalists, regardless of party, would make their way to a general ballot

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
An Arizona group is looking to spend millions in an effort to completely reform elections in the state and make it easier for more moderate candidates to make their way onto ballots.

"What we’re doing is creating equality for all voters and all candidates in Arizona, which is enormously popular," Political consultant Chuck Coughlin, of Save Arizona Democracy, told the Arizona Capitol Times.

The political consultant cited the own group's polling showing dissatisfaction with the current voting system and said they are putting together a plan to convince voters to support reform in 2024.

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on November 08, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on November 08, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Election results continue to come in the race for Arizona Governor between Kari Lake and Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The plan would include a constitutional amendment barring the state from paying for "partisan primaries." There would instead be open primaries where anyone with enough signatures can run and anyone from any political party can vote. The finalists then go to a general election.

The new system would presumably give third party candidates and more moderate Democrats and Republicans a better chance at making a general ballot.

Arizona's elections have been under a microscope in recent years with unproven claims of fraud in the state being pushed by former President Donald Trump and former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Republican lawmakers, however, are also introducing a constitutional amendment that would protect the current closed primary system.

Coughlin said it will take millions to get the reform they're seeking as he estimates it'll cost $5 million to get the plan on the 2024 ballot and then another $5 million in pushing the plan and its details to the public.

