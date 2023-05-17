Group of Senate Democrats Ask Biden To Prepare to Use 14th Amendment In Debt Limit Fight
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are running out of time to strike a deal and avoid default.
Senate Democrats are circulating a letter urging President Joe Biden to prepare to invoke the 14th Amendment as an option to resolve the impasse over raising the debt ceiling.
The Washington Post reported that the letter has so far been signed by five Senate Democrats, a sign that there is growing concern that the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will not be able to reach an agreement to raise the debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default.
“Republicans have made it clear that they are prepared to hold our entire economy hostage unless you accede to their demands to reduce the deficit on the backs of working families. That is simply unacceptable,” the letter says.
“We write to urgently request that you prepare to exercise your authority under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Using this authority would allow the United States to continue to pay its bills on-time, without delay, preventing a global economic catastrophe," the letter continues.
- Biden Considers 14th Amendment While Urging Republicans to Move on Debt Ceiling
- Republicans Threatening to ‘Blow Up the Economy’ Over Debt Ceiling Talks, Maryland Sen. Van Hollen Says
- McCarthy Says He Sees a ‘Path’ to Debt Limit Deal
- No Breakthrough on Debt Ceiling Deal After Biden Meets with Congressional Leaders
- WH: Biden Will Not Accept ‘Wishlist’ of ‘MAGA Priorities’ in Debt Negotiations
Biden said last week that has been "considering" attempting to unilaterally raise the debt limit through the 14th Amendment, but added that going that route would have to be litigated.
The 14th Amendment states that “the validity of the public debt, authorized by law … shall not be questioned.”
Biden and congressional leaders running up against a small window of time to raise the nation’s borrowing limit. Treasury Secretary Janey Yellen has repeatedly warned the deadline to avoid default could arrive as early as June 1.
Nolan D. McCaskill contributed reporting.
