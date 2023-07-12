Group of Reproductive Rights Organizations File Suit To Halt New Abortion Ban in Iowa
The new bill passed late Tuesday night would ban most abortions after six weeks
Reproductive rights organizations said Wednesday they filed a suit to stop Iowa’s new restrictive abortion ban passed late Tuesday night.
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Iowa’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and a woman’s health care clinic known as the Emma Goldman Clinic filed the challenge in the state’s district court.
The groups are seeking a temporary injunction before the new ban goes into effect. If successful, the injunction would block the ban while the court system handles the challenge. The injunction was filed less than 12 hours after the state passed a bill that bans most abortions after six weeks.
The state’s Republican governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign the bill at a Chrsitian conservative summit.
Iowa is the latest state to pass a restrictive abortion ban in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. The new legislation was approved during a special one-day legislative session after the Iowa Supreme Court last month permanently blocked a 2018 law mandating a six-week abortion ban from taking effect.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics