Group of Reproductive Rights Organizations File Suit To Halt New Abortion Ban in Iowa
Politics.
Group of Reproductive Rights Organizations File Suit To Halt New Abortion Ban in Iowa 

The new bill passed late Tuesday night would ban most abortions after six weeks

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Reproductive rights organizations said Wednesday they filed a suit to stop Iowa’s new restrictive abortion ban passed late Tuesday night. 

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Iowa’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and a woman’s health care clinic known as the Emma Goldman Clinic filed the challenge in the state’s district court. 

The groups are seeking a temporary injunction before the new ban goes into effect. If successful, the injunction would block the ban while the court system handles the challenge. The injunction was filed less than 12 hours after the state passed a bill that bans most abortions after six weeks. 

The state’s Republican governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign the bill at a Chrsitian conservative summit. 

Iowa is the latest state to pass a restrictive abortion ban in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. The new legislation was approved during a special one-day legislative session after the Iowa Supreme Court last month permanently blocked a 2018 law mandating a six-week abortion ban from taking effect.

