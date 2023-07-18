Group of House Democrats Says It’s ‘Deeply Concerned’ by Jayapal Comments - The Messenger
Politics.
Group of House Democrats Says It’s ‘Deeply Concerned’ by Jayapal Comments

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Israel President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday

Kayla Gallagher
A group of 43 House Democrats openly denounced Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., on Monday over her comments calling Israel a "racist state."

"We are deeply concerned about Representative Pramila Jayapal’s unacceptable comments regarding our historic, democratic ally Israel, and we appreciate her retraction," the group wrote in a letter.

Among the dozens of Democrats calling out the "antisemitic" rhetoric are Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass. They wrote that they support Israel as an ally and the country is a "legitimate homeland for Jewish people."

The group of Democrats wrote that any effort to try and delegitimize the country "are not only dangerous and antisemitic, but they also undermine America’s national security."

"We will never allow anti-Zionist voices that embolden antisemitism to undermine and disrupt the strongly bipartisan consensus supporting the U.S.-Israel relationship that has existed for decades," the statement said.

Jayapal made the controversial comments during a panel on Saturday and later apologized in a statement, calling her comments "unacceptable."

Jayapal's apology noted that she doesn't believe the "idea" of the nation is inherently racist, but offered criticism of their right-wing policies.

"Words do matter and so it is important that I clarify my statement. I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist," Jayapal said in her Twitter statement. 

Jayapal's tweet continued: "I do, however, believe that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government."

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday. Herzog will also address Congress, which has sparked its own controversy with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., saying there is "no way in hell," she will be in attendance.

After a call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House announced that the prime minister "responded positively" to attending a meeting with the U.S. "probably" before the end of the year.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
