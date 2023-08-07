Group Files Final Signatures to Get Marijuana on Ohio Ballot - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Group Files Final Signatures to Get Marijuana on Ohio Ballot

The organization gathered the endorsement of thousands of voters in a matter of days

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Marijuana legalization could be set to be on the ballot in November for Ohio voters.

The group Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted 6,545 signatures to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose last week.

They only needed 679 votes after recently falling short of the 124,046 signature requirement to get on the ballot. The 6500 signatures were gathered in less than two weeks.

Credit card companies are hesitant to allow debit card purchases of cannabis.
Credit card companies are hesitant to allow debit card purchases of cannabis.StockstudioX/Getty Images
Read More

"This submission validates what we’ve said all along: regulating marijuana is popular in Ohio. We’re looking forward to giving Ohio voters a chance to make their voices heard at the ballot this fall," CRMLA spokesperson Tom Haren said in a press release.

Marijuana is legally either recreationally or medically in 37 states.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.