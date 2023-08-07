Group Files Final Signatures to Get Marijuana on Ohio Ballot

Marijuana legalization could be set to be on the ballot in November for Ohio voters.

The group Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted 6,545 signatures to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose last week.

They only needed 679 votes after recently falling short of the 124,046 signature requirement to get on the ballot. The 6500 signatures were gathered in less than two weeks.

"This submission validates what we’ve said all along: regulating marijuana is popular in Ohio. We’re looking forward to giving Ohio voters a chance to make their voices heard at the ballot this fall," CRMLA spokesperson Tom Haren said in a press release.

Marijuana is legally either recreationally or medically in 37 states.