Greg Abbott Appoints Temporary Attorney General After State House Voted to Impeach Ken Paxton
Former Secretary of State John Scott has been chosen to serve in the interim
Just days after the Texas state House voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed his former Secretary of State John Scott to serve in the interim.
“John Scott has the background and experience needed to step in as a short-term interim Attorney General during the time the Attorney General has been suspended from duty,” Abbott said in a statement Wednesday.
After being appointed secretary of state in late 2021, Scott oversaw the 2022 midterm elections and the audit of the 2020 election results. He also previously worked for Abbott as the deputy attorney general for civil litigation.
- Texas House Votes 121-23 to Impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton
- Texas House Panel Recommends Impeaching State Attorney General Ken Paxton
- Ken Paxton Impeachment Trial Date Set
- Texas Attorney General Calls Impeachment ‘Profoundly Unjust’
- Governor Greg Abbott Announces ‘Texas Tactical Border Force’ After Migrant Deaths
“His decades of experience and expertise in litigation will help guide him while serving as the state’s top law enforcement officer," Abbott said in the statement.
Paxton was impeached in a 121-23 vote prompting his immediate suspension from the role. The decision to impeach followed an ongoing investigation with allegations including bribery and abuse of public trust.
A trial regarding Paxton's impeachment is now set to begin on Aug. 28.
“The ugly spectacle in the Texas House today confirmed the outrageous impeachment plot against me was never meant to be fair or just,” Paxton said in a tweeted statement Saturday. “It was a politically motivated sham from the beginning.”
Paxton is the third sitting official to be impeached in Texas' history.
