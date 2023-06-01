The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Greg Abbott Appoints Temporary Attorney General After State House Voted to Impeach Ken Paxton

    Former Secretary of State John Scott has been chosen to serve in the interim

    Published |Updated
    Kayla Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Just days after the Texas state House voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed his former Secretary of State John Scott to serve in the interim.

    “John Scott has the background and experience needed to step in as a short-term interim Attorney General during the time the Attorney General has been suspended from duty,” Abbott said in a statement Wednesday.

    After being appointed secretary of state in late 2021, Scott oversaw the 2022 midterm elections and the audit of the 2020 election results. He also previously worked for Abbott as the deputy attorney general for civil litigation.

    Ken Paxton
    (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer/Getty Images
    Read More

    “His decades of experience and expertise in litigation will help guide him while serving as the state’s top law enforcement officer," Abbott said in the statement.

    Paxton was impeached in a 121-23 vote prompting his immediate suspension from the role. The decision to impeach followed an ongoing investigation with allegations including bribery and abuse of public trust.

    A trial regarding Paxton's impeachment is now set to begin on Aug. 28.

    “The ugly spectacle in the Texas House today confirmed the outrageous impeachment plot against me was never meant to be fair or just,” Paxton said in a tweeted statement Saturday. “It was a politically motivated sham from the beginning.”

    Paxton is the third sitting official to be impeached in Texas' history.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.