Whistleblower Hearing Gets Wild, With Lawmaker Displaying Photos She Claims Are Hunter Biden With ‘Prostitutes’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., presented censored photos allegedly depicting Hunter Biden, the president's son, engaging in sexual conduct with women she said were prostitutes.

"I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home that parental discretion is advised," Greene said before presenting the images.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Georgia Republican then displayed multiple explicit photos of Hunter Biden and a number of women, arguing the president's son should have been prosecuted on federal human trafficking charges.

"Hunter recorded multiple sex tapes with a prostitute he had paid for out of his law firm's bank account," one of the signs that Greene held read.

Democrats on the committee responded in outrage, with one lawmaker wondering aloud, "Should we be displaying this in the committee?"