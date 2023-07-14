Greene, Gaetz Anti-Ukrainian Amendments Stopped by Bipartisan Vote
Bills proposed by the two representatives and others would have limited U.S. aid to Ukraine
A large majority of House Republicans on Thursday joined Democrats to vote against amendments offered by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to strip the annual defense bill of aid to Ukraine.
The amendments offered for the National Defense Authorization Act would have significantly lowered the amount of aid that the U.S. is sending to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia
Greene's amendment would have removed $300 million in Ukraine aid from the package, while Gaetz's would have ended all Ukrainian security assistance.
Another bill, proposed by Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., would have established a lend-lease program with Ukraine; another required the White House to report on U.S. involvement in the Russo-Ukrainian War to Congress; and another stopped the Center of Excellence in Ukraine from being funded.
These bills were killed with broad bipartisan opposition, with votes ranging from 71-360 to 129-301.
