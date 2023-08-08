Grand Jury That Indicted Trump Meets in DC as Election Probe Continues - The Messenger
Grand Jury That Indicted Trump Meets in DC as Election Probe Continues

The sighting indicates there could soon be more defendants in the case

Mariana Labbate
Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to give remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The federal grand jury that indicted former President Trump last week is meeting again on Tuesday On Tuesday, indicating that special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election could add more defendants, according to multiple reports.

As the investigation is ongoing, members of the federal grand jury could be seen entering the courthouse, according to NBC News.

Trump was indicted last week for his actions following his 2020 election loss leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. He was arraigned days later, where he pleaded non-guilty to his conspiracy charges.

There were six un-named co-conspirators in the indictment.

Last week, Smith was clear in saying that the "investigation of other individuals continues.”

