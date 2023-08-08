Grand Jury That Indicted Trump Meets in DC as Election Probe Continues

The federal grand jury that indicted former President Trump last week is meeting again on Tuesday On Tuesday, indicating that special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election could add more defendants, according to multiple reports.
As the investigation is ongoing, members of the federal grand jury could be seen entering the courthouse, according to NBC News.
Trump was indicted last week for his actions following his 2020 election loss leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. He was arraigned days later, where he pleaded non-guilty to his conspiracy charges.
There were six un-named co-conspirators in the indictment.
Last week, Smith was clear in saying that the "investigation of other individuals continues.”
