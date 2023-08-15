Graham Says Trump Should Face Judgment at Ballot Box Instead of ‘Liberal Jurisdictions’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Graham Says Trump Should Face Judgment at Ballot Box Instead of ‘Liberal Jurisdictions’

Trump and 18 others were indicted in Georgia on Monday

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sen. Lindsey Graham at a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Pickens, South Carolina on July 1, 2023.LiveNOW from FOX

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Monday, says that there are "no rules" in the system when it comes to former President Donald Trump.

"It's pretty obvious here that the system, when it comes to Trump, there are no rules," Graham said during a Fox News appearance just before the indictment charges against Trump were revealed.

"The American people can decide if they want him to be president or not, Graham said. "This should be decided at the ballot box not in a bunch of liberals jurisdictions trying to put the man in jail."

Trump and 18 others were indicted in Fulton County, Ga., on Monday on charges related to conspiracy efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Graham, a longtime ally of the former president, says that this is setting a "bad precedent" for the country by prosecuting Trump.

The senator told Fox News that if a crime was committed "against the people of Georgia," the case shouldn't be prosecuted by the county's district attorney, but by the state's attorney general.

"Between Manhattan and Fulton County and D.C., there the most liberals jurisdictions in the country, it's very unfair to President Trump," Graham said.

Read More

"You opened up Pandora's Box to the presidency," Graham continued. "This whole exercise of allowing a county prosecutor to go after a president of the United States will do a lot of damage to the presidency itself overtime."

"To my Democratic friends: be careful what you wished for," Graham said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.