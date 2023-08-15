Graham Says Trump Should Face Judgment at Ballot Box Instead of ‘Liberal Jurisdictions’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Monday, says that there are "no rules" in the system when it comes to former President Donald Trump.

"It's pretty obvious here that the system, when it comes to Trump, there are no rules," Graham said during a Fox News appearance just before the indictment charges against Trump were revealed.

"The American people can decide if they want him to be president or not, Graham said. "This should be decided at the ballot box not in a bunch of liberals jurisdictions trying to put the man in jail."

Trump and 18 others were indicted in Fulton County, Ga., on Monday on charges related to conspiracy efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Graham, a longtime ally of the former president, says that this is setting a "bad precedent" for the country by prosecuting Trump.

The senator told Fox News that if a crime was committed "against the people of Georgia," the case shouldn't be prosecuted by the county's district attorney, but by the state's attorney general.

"Between Manhattan and Fulton County and D.C., there the most liberals jurisdictions in the country, it's very unfair to President Trump," Graham said.

"You opened up Pandora's Box to the presidency," Graham continued. "This whole exercise of allowing a county prosecutor to go after a president of the United States will do a lot of damage to the presidency itself overtime."

"To my Democratic friends: be careful what you wished for," Graham said.