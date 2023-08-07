Government Power, Climate Change See Largest Change in Partisan Divides Among Americans: Poll

A new Gallup poll shows that partisan divides are getting larger in America, specifically in a few key areas including government power and climate change.
The poll compares responses between Democrats and independent Democrat-leaners, and Republican and independent Republicans-leaners every 10 years — so surveys taken in 2003, 2013 and recent results. All 24 issues analyzed showed a partisan gap.
One of the largest gaps in the poll is related to federal government power. In 2003, Democrats said that the government held too much power, while there was a Republican president. Under President Biden, that number has flipped in 2023 with 73% of Republicans saying they think that the federal government holds too much power, while 31% of Democrats agree.
There is also a 52-point gap in concern over global warming with 87% of Democrats saying that they worry a great deal or fair amount about the issue compared to just 33% of Republicans saying the same. That number marks a 33-point shift in the gap on the issue.
